Monday, News for March 24, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range.

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 continues this Sunday (March 30).

Family friendly events planned. Most are FREE to attend.

Several ‘Pill Drops’ are happening today: Winston-Salem Police Station, Clemmons Fire Dept (10-1pm) and the Kernersville Police Dept.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for all events

Prayer concern. Wildfires continue to burn across several counties including Stokes, Wilkes, Polk and Henderson counties. Due to the wildfires, elevated ‘air quality’ alerts have been issued for Polk and Henderson counties. As of Sunday morning, 125 wildfires have recently burned more than 3,500 acres across the state.

https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2025/03/24/north-carolina-wildfires-map-the-latest-fire-locations-details/82633062007/

NOTE: A statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ is in place all 100 NC counties, until further notice. Local fire departments and law enforcement will be assisting the N.C. Forestry Service in enforcing the burn ban. Violators can be fined.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives…

Monday, March 24, 2025

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

High Point University (Slane Center on campus) = 9am – 8pm

Parkland High School in Winston-Salem = 9:30am – 2:30pm

Covenant UMC, Skeet Club Road in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Old Richmond Elementary School in Tobaccoville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC (Stokesdale) = 2pm – 7pm

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform free A-1-C testing on successful blood donors. Also, donate blood and receive a $15 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

“Mo” Green, the state superintendent of schools, is bringing his “Mo Wants to Know” listening tour to Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem later this evening (March 24) at 6pm. The community is invited. Registration is encouraged go.ncdpi.gov/PiedmontTriadMWTK.

During a series of ‘community meetings’, participants are being asked to consider four questions before each session:

What should we do to celebrate and continue in public schools?

What are the challenges and potential solutions in public schools?

What is your “big idea” for public schools?

What are the actions you or your organization are doing to enhance public schools?

At the Box Office. A sleepy debut for ‘Snow White’ (opening at #1 in theaters). Disney’s big-budget, live-action remake of the 1937 classic earned just $43 million at the domestic box office this past weekend. www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/disney-snow-white-remake-movie/

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament

The Duke Blue Devils’ men’s and women’s teams making it to the Sweet 16

March Madness Food Deals include Arby, Wendy’s, KFC, Outback and Moe’s

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/03/20/march-madness-2025-food-deals-specials-freebies/82514233007/

*McNeese State’s Will Wade has signed a 6-year deal to be N.C. State’s next head (men’s basketball) coach, according to CBS Sports.

“This is not your grandmother’s Easter Egg Roll.”

The White House has hired an outside event production company that is soliciting corporate sponsorships for the annual Easter event. Logo and branding opportunities abound?? 😊

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Forsyth County Library locations. Tax filing deadline is April 15!

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

Volunteers needed. South Davidson High School has been selected as the site of the Davidson County ‘Special Olympics Spring Games’ happening April 4th.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact Tiffany Morrison if you would like to volunteer.

Email sodcvolunteers@gmail.com. Rain date will be April 10.

FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina has been extended to April 7, 2025. *Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

Contact FEMA by calling 919-629-3857 (Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm)

Find a FEMA disaster recovery center near you:

Additional deadlines related to Helene assistance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein

23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The DNA testing firm was featured in Oprah Winfrey’s annual list of favorite things just eight years ago.

www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals

Access to dental care remains a significant challenge for many individuals, especially those in underserved communities.

Missions of Mercy ‘Free Dental Clinic’ planned for this weekend in High Pont.

This Friday + Saturday (March 28 -29) at Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Road in High Point. Doors will open at 6am each day. No appointment required.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re an adult in need of dental care, don’t miss your chance to receive free dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions by licensed dentists.

Hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society. *600 to 800 adults will be helped over the two days.

*For more info about FREE Dental Clinic, go to www.ncdentalfoundation.org