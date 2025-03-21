WHAT'S NEW
Burn Ban for all of North Carolina

March 21, 2025

The North Carolina Forestry Service has issued a statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ in all 100 NC counties. The Burn Ban will be in place until further notice.  Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs.

The order comes amid increased fire risk that stems from long-term dry conditions and anticipated high winds behind a cold front.

Under state law, this ban prohibits all open burning in all 100 counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued.

Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire. 

*Local fire departments and law enforcement officers are assisting the N.C. Forest Service in enforcing the burn ban.   https://www.qcnews.com/weather/all-north-carolina-counties-under-burn-ban-due-to-hazardous-forest-fire-conditions/

 

South Carolina is under a Red Flag Fire Alert through the weekend. People are strongly discouraged from outdoor burning. https://www.wmbfnews.com/2025/03/20/red-flag-fire-alert-issued-south-carolina/

 

Virginia is currently under a seasonal burn ban in effect from February 15th to April 30th, restricting open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of woodlands or dry grass.  https://dof.virginia.gov/wildland-prescribed-fire/wildfire-prevention/before-you-burn/.

 

