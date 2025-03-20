SUN@5: March 23, 2025

Learn more about our local waterways. Over 170 family-friendly events are planned for this year’s Forsyth Creek Week 2025 happening March 22-30. All events fall into four categories: Fun to Do, Fix the Planet, Listen and Tours. Most of the events are FREE.

Kaitlin Chamberlain, City of Winston-Salem Stormwater Division and Rebecca Craps, Forsyth County Extension Agent share more about Forsyth Creek Week…

Listen to our conversation…

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website https://forsythcreekweek.org/ browse through the event categories, or “Events by Date” page to pick your favorites. *Follow the Forsyth Creek Week Facebook page for event details and weather-related reschedules.

PLUS…

Oasis Ministries 2025 Women’s Conference Alysia Grimes, author, speaker, and Bible teacher, shares more about the upcoming women’s conference happening on Saturday, March 29, from 8:30am–3pm at Pinedale Christian Church on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Their focus: “Made for More”. Register today at https://www.oasisministriesnc.com/events For questions, email Brenda at bdhill69@gmail.com

Listen to our conversation with Alysia Grimes…

PLUS…

Learn more about Energize Ministries and their Pastor’s Wives Brunch on Saturday, March 29 from 10am till noon at the Kernersville Community House on Salisbury Street in Kernersville. Janice Drum will be the guest speaker with the theme “Marriage and Ministry…Love is the Key”. Sign up @ https://energizeministries.com/pastors-wives-brunch/

Listen to our interview with Cindy Annan and Charlotte Jumper…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 23, 2025)