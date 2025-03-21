Friday, News for March 21, 2025

The North Carolina Forestry Service has issued a statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ in all 100 NC counties, until further notice. Local fire departments and law enforcement will be assisting the N.C. Forestry Service in enforcing the burn ban. Violators will be fined. https://www.qcnews.com/weather/

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament / Friday match-ups (Men)

Duke plays at 2:50pm. UNC plays at 4:05pm 10:10pm tonight Liberty vs Oregon

March Madness Food Deals include Arby, Wendy’s, KFC, Outback and Moe’s

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Attention Foster parents. Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle FREE giveaway is happening THIS EVENING at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road in the Midway community from 5:30-8pm. Contact: Genevieve at (603) 553-5390 www.overflowchurchnc.com/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, March 21, 2025

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Ragsdale High School in Jamestown = 8:30am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform free A-1-C testing on successful blood donors. Also, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

Traffic Update: Hwy 29/70 (Bus 85) near Davidson-Davie Community College

Northbound drivers have a new exit ramp to the college parking lot.

Those heading to Old Greensboro Road must continue north and turn left onto Evans Road

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 is happening March 22 – 30.

More than 170 family friendly events planned. Most are FREE to attend.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for event categories, or the “Events by Date” page to pick your favorites. https://forsythcreekweek.org/ *Follow the Forsyth Creek Week Facebook page for event details and weather-related reschedules.

Are you prepared? Natural disasters and unexpected situations can happen at any time, impacting you and your family. Learn how to be prepared for any emergency.

*St John’s Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem is hosting a family-friendly DISASTER PREPAREDNESS event this Saturday morning (March 22) from 8:30am – noon.

Parents bring your kids, there will be programs available for them, too.

*Coffee and donuts provided, as well as a free hot dog lunch!

Visit https://stjohnsws.com/disaster-preparedness/ to learn more and to register

Location: St. John’s Lutheran is located at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition,

with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding,

will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” Philippians 4:6-7 NIV