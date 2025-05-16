Friday News for May 16, 2025

WBFJ Sharathon…FINAL day of our annual fundraiser

You can make your Faith Promise, right now, online at wbfj.fm.

Or by calling 336-777-1-89-3

And Thank You!!!!

Philippians 4:19 (NIV)

And my God will meet all your needs (all of our needs)

according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus

(TODAY) Be part of Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries annual Prayer Circle… around the Forsyth County Detention Center this afternoon (May 16)

Gather around 5:15pm at the corner of Church and Second Streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Prayer starts at 5:30pm (30 minutes).

Churches Praying on Church Street for those incarcerated in our community.

For more information, call (336) 759-0063 or email Brooke at brooke@forsythjpm.org

Details at https://forsythjpm.org/

The mission of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, to share Christ’s love and forgiveness

to transform lives, breaking the cycle of crime and punishment.

Election 101. The Forsyth County Board of Elections is hosting their 2025 ‘Election Academy’ beginning June 3 (over four Tuesday evenings) from 6pm – 8pm. The Election Academy is designed to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at how elections are prepared and conducted in Forsyth County. *The deadline to apply is this Friday, May 16, 2025. (336) 703-2800

https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=28674

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen counts ‘ELEVATED’ over the weekend.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

*The ‘Move Over or get Pulled Over’ awareness campaign continues statewide through Monday (May 19). Move over for emergency vehicles – it’s the law!

www.wspa.com/news/local-news/move-over-or-get-pulled-over-nc-state-launches-new-law-campaign-to-raise-awareness

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Immaculate Heart of Mary on Johnson Street, High Point = 8am – 1pm

Carl Chavis YMCA in High Point = 9:30am – 2pm

Monday, May 19, 2025

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference is happening next week (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Wrapping up ‘National Police Week’

A time to remember, support and thank law enforcement who serve on the front lines to protect our families and keep our communities safe.

*Thursday was Peace Officers Memorial Day

Flags were at half-staff on Thursday to honor the courageous men and women serving in law enforcement and remember those who have passed ‘in the line of duty’.