Monday News for May 19, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen ‘MODERATE” for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Congratulations DEACS. Wake Forest University Commencement was held on campus (on Hern Plaza) this morning. CBS News “60 Minutes” journalist Scott Pelley was the commencement speaker. https://commencement.wfu.edu/livestream/#commencement

Household debt is up. Not for the usual items such as cars or houses, but student loans! Past-due student loans hit credit reports for the first time in five years, tanking credit scores in the process. www.cnn.com/2025/05/13/business/household-debt-report-credit-cards-student-loans

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The 82-year-old along with his family are reviewing treatment options. https://cbn.com/news/us/biden-diagnosed-aggressive-metastatic-prostate-cancer?

Deadly severe storms ripped across the central US over the weekend, leaving at least 25 people dead in Missouri and southeastern Kentucky.

And the winner is…Jamal Roberts (a 27-year-old PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi) is your next American Idol, edging out John Foster and Breanna Nix.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, May 19, 2025

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this Thursday (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

78 degrees? According to the US Department of Energy, the recommended setting for your home thermostat this summer is 78 degrees, to optimize energy use and save money. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/05/15/best-thermostat-temperature-summer/83605819007/

Organist Emeritus. On Sunday (May 18), the congregation of First Baptist Church in Eden enjoyed the sweet music from Ruby Hinson, who has been playing organ at the same church for the past 77 years! Miss Ruby (age 95) is ‘retiring’ after 77 years. And was awarded the title of Organist Emeritus. In addition to Sunday morning services, Miss Ruby also played for Sunday evening and Wednesday services, choir rehearsals, and countless weddings, funerals, and performances. Miss Ruby suffers from advanced macular degeneration and hasn’t been able to see printed music for the past 3 years, but she has played the organ prelude and postlude each Sunday…from memory.

“Well done, good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:23, Jesus sharing in the Parable of the Talents

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem (southside)

South Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Anderson Drive and Haverhill Street from 9am till 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 20 -21).

Reason: Water system improvements. Detours will be in place.