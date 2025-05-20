Tuesday News for May 20, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen ‘MODERATE” for Tuesday.https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

A few strong storms are possible between 10pm and 5am overnight.

Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat. -National Weather Service

Is God sovereign over your circumstances?

Is he mightier than your problem?

Does he have answers to your questions? The Bible says yes, yes, and yes!

Fear triggers either despair or prayer. Choose wisely.

Jesus said, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you” (Matthew 7:7). There’s no uncertainty in that promise. Jesus states unflinchingly that when you ask, he listens. So ask!

-Max Lucado in ‘Anxious for Nothing’ https://maxlucado.com/listen/he-listens/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Kernersville Community Rec Center on Shields Road in Kernersville = Noon – 5pm

Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro = 12:30pm – 5pm

Oaklawn Baptist Church (Kernersville Road) in Winston-Salem = 1pm – 5:30pm

Advance Methodist Church on Highway 801 = 1:30pm – 6pm

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Over the past month, there has been a rise in ‘disruptive gatherings’ of teenagers in downtown Winston Salem. Expect a noticeable increase in patrols in an effort to crack down on “reckless” and “illegal” behavior by teens, according to Winston-Salem police chief William Penn, Jr. during a press conference on Monday.

https://journalnow.com/article_fe17ee02-48ed-42b8-95d4-44d01203aaff.html#tracking-source=mp-homepage

Residents in portions of Kentucky and the Tennessee Valley could experience strong storms – again – just days after deadly tornadoes hit the area.

Samaritan’s Purse currently has two Disaster Relief units—tractor trailers filled with relief supplies and equipment—on the ground in Laurel County, Kentucky, and St. Louis County, Missouri. Thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/samaritans-purse-responding-after-deadly-tornadoes-rip-across-midwest/?

CBN’s Operation Blessing Disaster Relief teams are on the ground south of Lexington, Kentucky with its mobile kitchen serving hot meals to storm victims. They are also working with local churches to distribute food and cleaning supplies.

https://cbn.com/news/us/devastating-storms-flatten-homes-and-kill-dozens-operation-blessing-already-scene?

Canada, France and the UK are threatening ‘sanctions’ if Israel doesn’t stop its renewed military offensive in Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid from entering the war-torn area.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/20/us/5-things-to-know-for-may-20-russia-ukraine-israel-congresswoman-charged-ai-regulations-abandoned-chicks

Season 56 of “Sesame Street” will soon air PBS. And soon on Netflix.

Their deal to expand viewing options was announced on Monday.

https://sesameworkshop.org/about-us/press-room/sesame-street-is-coming-to-netflix/

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this Thursday – Saturday (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem (southside)

South Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Anderson Drive and Haverhill Street from 9am till 4pm – Tuesday and Wednesday (May 20 -21).

Reason: Water system improvements. Detours will be in place.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its contractors have removed six million cubic yards of debris from waterways in Western North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene.

That’s enough to fill 800,000 school buses with debris. Or if spread out, the debris would stretch over 5,300 miles (the distance from New York to Tokyo).

NOTE: Engineers and contractors are working 12-hour days, seven days a week, to continue debris removal while restoring waterways. Nearly 100 dump trucks are hauling material daily, according to an update from the Town of Lake Lure.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/800000-school-buses-worth-helene-debris-removed-western-north-carolina/64813347?

ACC Baseball Tournament begins today in Durham (Bulls Athletic Park).

The Demon Deacons will play this Wednesday morning (9am) in the single-elimination tournament at Durham. The game will be on the ACC Network (9am).

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/baseball/article_f02e58bd-efb2-451a-bfe4-b90cf4527ae0.html?

Congrats: Wake Forest Men’s tennis team bringing home a national championship on Sunday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wake-forest-mens-tennis-wins-national-championship/83-9de2f720-01e7-

‘New era’ of Alzheimer’s research. The FDA has given clearance to a new blood test to ‘help’ doctors with the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. The blood test is approved for adults 55 and older who were already showing signs and symptoms of the illness

https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/16/health/alzheimers-blood-test-fda-clearance?utm_source

With the Memorial Day holiday on the way.

Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

Check those tires. The most important thing to check before traveling is checking your tire pressure and tire condition. Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread for a safe and comfortable journey.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Not sure if your tire tread is low or if you need new tires?

DIY: Do the Penny Test.

Insert a penny in between your tire’s tread with Lincoln’s head facing you and pointing down. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, your tread depth is less than 2/32 of an inch and it’s time to replace your tires. https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/tech-tips/diy-tire-tread-check