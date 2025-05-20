WHAT'S NEW
Summer Safety Tips

May 20, 2025

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?   Find out more about a cool app – the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more).

*Environmental Working Group App https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

 Sunscreen 101: How effective is YOUR sunscreen?   https://is.gd/PGr3bF

Sun safety and kids  https://is.gd/6Se4aE

FACT: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.  Good News: Nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early, according to the American Cancer Society.

*Dr Soren Johnson, a pediatrician with Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics in Winston-Salem

 

 

Staying Safe while enjoying the Outdoors 

Heat exhaustion is a fairly routine condition, but heat stroke is life-threatening.  Signs of heat stroke can include seizures, agitation, confusion, slurred speech or loss of consciousness, although an altered mental status is the main sign. When someone is suffering from heat stroke, you should immediately call 911 and immerse the person in or douse them with cold water.  Signs of heat exhaustion can include nausea, fatigue, dizziness, weakness or rapid pulse. Someone suffering from heat exhaustion can recover by resting in the shade and drinking cool fluids.

 

Rip Currents can be deadly.  If caught in a rip current on the coast, always swim parallel to shore. Once free of the current, swim diagonally to shore.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors

 

Dr Seth Hawkins, wilderness medicine expert, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

