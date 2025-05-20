With the Memorial Day holiday on the way, is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

Check those tires.

The most important thing to check before traveling is checking your tire pressure and tire condition. Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread for a safe and comfortable journey.

Not sure if your tire tread is low or if you need new tires?

DIY: Do the Penny Test.

Insert a penny in between your tire’s tread with Lincoln’s head facing you and pointing down. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, your tread depth is less than 2/32 of an inch and it’s time to replace your tires.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/tech-tips/diy-tire-tread-check

9 things you need to check before road tripping. https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip