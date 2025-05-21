Wednesday, May 21 News

Tree, Grass and Weed pollen ‘LOW’ range for Wednesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s Graduation week for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Commencements happening TODAY (May 21)

Early College: 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds Arena

Middle College: 12 p.m., Fairgrounds Arena

Kennedy: 2:30 p.m., Fairgrounds Arena

WS Prep: 5 p.m., Fairgrounds Arena

*Glenn: 7:30 p.m. tonight at Glenn Football Stadium

https://www.wxii12.com/article/graduations-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools/64833406?

May is skin cancer awareness month

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. And nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early. https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

Only one forth of sunscreens in the US offer safe and effective protection against the harmful rays of the sun, according to Environmental Working Group. The consumer group EWG, which analyzed more than 2,200 sunscreens for 2025, has released their annual sunscreen guide since 2007. www.cnn.com/2025/05/20/health/2025-safest-sunscreens-wellness

Check out the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more) or their website at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Gas prices staying below $3 dollars a gallon heading into the Memorial Day weekend. $2.89 is the current average for regular unleaded statewide.

National average is around $3.18 a gallon.

AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

With the unofficial start to summer looming, is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

Experts suggest that the most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Not sure if your tire tread is low or if you need new tires?

DIY: Try the ‘Penny Test’.

Insert a penny in between your tire’s tread with Lincoln’s head facing you and pointing down. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, your tread depth is less than 2/32 of an inch and it’s time to replace your tires.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/tech-tips/diy-tire-tread-check

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, May 21

State Employees Credit Union on Penny Road (High Point) = 11am – 3pm

Mt. Carmel Friends Church in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Oak View Baptist Church, High Point = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this Thursday – Saturday

(May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem (southside)

South Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Anderson Drive and Haverhill Street from 9am till 4pm on Wednesday (May 21). Detours will be in place.

Mortgage rates climbed above 7% on Monday after Moody’s announced a downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating over concerns about the government’s growing debt levels. www.marketwatch.com/story/mortgage-rates-jump-above-7-after-moodys-downgrade-of-u-s-credit-0d287336

ACC Baseball Tournament in Durham (Bulls Athletic Park).

Wake Forest vs Cal playing this morning in the single-elimination tournament(ACC Network)

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/baseball/article_f02e58bd-efb2-451a-bfe4-b90cf4527ae0.html?

Kay Arthur, a well-known Christian author, Bible teacher, and co-founder of Precept, passed away on Tuesday. She was 91.

Kay Arthur wrote hundreds of books and bible studies that have impacted millions.

Miss Kay truly gave her life to Christ at age 29, after the divorce from her first husband.

“…that was a period of great personal hardship that the Lord later mended

and used to prepare me for ministry.”

The Precept co-founder then attended Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, where she met missionary Jack Arthur. The two married and then served as missionaries in Mexico. The couple later returned to the states with their new baby, David, and began having Bible studies in their home. That evolved into Precept, a biblical resources ministry. Precepts for Life, a syndicated Bible study tool, was developed impacting over 75 million families.

In 2020, Kay Arthur was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, but continued her work with Precept until her passing. Arthur is survived by her three sons, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Read more on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://cbn.com/news/us/iconic-bible-teacher-kay-arthur-dies-91-life-well-lived

https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/kay-arthur-taught-study-bible/

“When you know what God says, what He means, and how to put His truths into practice, you will be equipped for every circumstance of life…” Kay Arthur