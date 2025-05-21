Remembering Kay Arthur

“When you know what God says, what He means, and how to put His truths into practice, you will be equipped for every circumstance of life…” Kay Arthur

Kay Arthur, a well-known Christian author, Bible teacher, and co-founder of Precept, passed away on Tuesday. She was 91.

Kay Arthur wrote hundreds of books and bible studies that have impacted millions.

Miss Kay truly gave her life to Christ at age 29, after the divorce from her first husband.

“…that was a period of great personal hardship that the Lord later mended and used to prepare me for ministry.”

The Precept co-founder then attended Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, where she met missionary Jack Arthur. The two married and then served as missionaries in Mexico. The couple later returned to the states with their new baby, David, and began having Bible studies in their home. That evolved into Precept, a biblical resources ministry. Precepts for Life, a syndicated Bible study tool, was developed impacting over 75 million families.

In 2020, Kay Arthur was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, but continued her work with Precept until her passing. Arthur is survived by her three sons, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

