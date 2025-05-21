WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Remembering Kay Arthur

Remembering Kay Arthur

wbfj-verne
May 21, 2025

“When you know what God says, what He means, and how to put His truths into practice, you will be equipped for every circumstance of life…”  Kay Arthur

Kay Arthur, a well-known Christian author, Bible teacher, and co-founder of Precept, passed away on Tuesday. She was 91.

Kay Arthur wrote hundreds of books and bible studies that have impacted millions.

Miss Kay truly gave her life to Christ at age 29, after the divorce from her first husband.

“…that was a period of great personal hardship that the Lord later mended  and used to prepare me for ministry.”

The Precept co-founder then attended Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, where she met missionary Jack Arthur. The two married and then served as missionaries in Mexico. The couple later returned to the states with their new baby, David, and began having Bible studies in their home. That evolved into Precept, a biblical resources ministry. Precepts for Life, a syndicated Bible study tool, was developed impacting over 75 million families.

In 2020, Kay Arthur was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, but continued her work with Precept until her passing. Arthur is survived by her three sons, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Read more

https://cbn.com/news/us/iconic-bible-teacher-kay-arthur-dies-91-life-well-lived

 

https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/kay-arthur-taught-study-bible/

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21 News

wbfj-verne
May 21, 2025

Is your vehicle Road Trip ready?

wbfj-verne
May 20, 2025

Summer Safety Tips

wbfj-verne
May 20, 2025

Tuesday News for May 20, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 20, 2025

Memorial Day Observances

wbfj-kurt
May 19, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.