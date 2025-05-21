Hello, WBFJ Family! It’s a blessing to share this Wednesday Word with you. Like many of you, I am celebrating a 2025 high school graduate! My daughter Lexa and I are heading to San Diego next week for her high school graduation. I am deeply proud of Lexa for all her accomplishments. Like many neurodiverse kids, her academic journey had it’s challenges. However, instead of being defeated, Lexa learned perseverance and resilience. And, as a parent helping guide her steps, I did too. Most importantly, the ups and downs only strengthened our dependence on God’s guidance and our belief in the power of prayer. God has sent so many amazing educators and mentors into Lexa’s life, who have not only educated her but also helped strengthen her confidence and self-esteem. Unfortunately, not every step has been easy or encouraging. Years ago, in the midst of some academic struggles, an educator sarcastically stated that Lexa “will never be a valedictorian”. But Lexa and I never listened to any comments that downplayed her potential. Lexa’s determination and grit led her to become an honor student, who is graduating #4 in her class. Lexa will soon head to a prestigious college with a scholarship, based on her academic and extracurricular success. I tell you these things not to boast, but to emphasize that when you listen to God, what other people say doesn’t matter. If you have a neurodiverse child who learns a bit differently, let me encourage you to seek God’s guidance, ignore the nay-sayers, and have the courage to chart an educational path that will bring out the very best in your precious child. Congratulations to Lexa and the class of 2025!!

Your friend,

Lana