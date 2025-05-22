Thursday News for May 22, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen ‘MODERATE’ range through the weekend.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

It’s Graduation week for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Commencements happening TODAY (May 22)

East Forsyth: 8 a.m., LJVM Coliseum

Walkertown: 10 a.m., Fairgrounds Arena

Atkins: 12 p.m., LVJM Coliseum

Carver: 2:15 p.m., Fairgrounds Arena

Reagan: 4 p.m., LJVM Coliseum

North Forsyth: 6:15 p.m., Fairgrounds Arena

Reynolds: 8 p.m., LJVM Coliseum

https://www.wxii12.com/article/graduations-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools/64833406?

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference begins around 1pm this afternoon and continues through Saturday (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Reminder: The city of Winston-Salem is now using a digital payment system for on-street parking with the PayByPhone app. www.cityofws.org/900/Parking

Governor Stein urges state lawmakers to include more Helene aid in upcoming budget

https://www.wfdd.org/story/north-carolina-governor-urges-state-lawmakers-include-more-helene-aid-upcoming-budget

A judge has cleared the way for attorneys to approach thousands of Winston-Salem residents about joining a class-action suit stemming from a fire that destroyed the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant back in 2022. Postcards will be mailed by the end of May to households and businesses within a one-mile radius of the now-cleared 8-acre site of the historic fire.The lawsuit seeks both compensatory damages (covering costs related to the fire) and punitive damages (which put a dollar figure on any negligence or misconduct by the company). https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_e0c56830-0595-4632-9b78-470c02bd7e11.html?utm

Gears and Guitars hosted by WS Cycling

Friday evening: Activities along 4th street in downtown WS.

Saturday: A full day of cycling at Bailey Park / Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem. Food Trucks. Lawn Chairs permitted. Expect road closures!

The event is FREE including the end of day concert with Switchfoot (9pm Sat nite).

Info: https://www.winstonsalemcycling.com/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gearsandguitars/

Experts suggest that we all need to get outside!

According to research, we need to spend about 67 minutes outside every day in order to feel “refreshed!” Most agreeing that spending time outdoors “relaxes” us, puts us in a better mood (66%), and helps clears our heads (64%). Amen!

www.audacy.com/987thespot/latest/people-need-to-spend-67-minutes-outside-to-feel-refreshed

Would you use a coupon on a first date (to save on a meal)??

A new survey reveals that over half (56%) of Americans surveyed think using a coupon on a first date is completely fine. A solid 60% of singles say they’re likely to date someone who regularly hunts for deals. https://studyfinds.org/is-it-ok-to-use-coupon-on-first-dates/

