SUN@5: The Unofficial start to Summer

It’s the unofficial start to summer!

We talking ‘Sun Safety’ with Dr Soren Johnson

…with Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics in Winston-Salem

FACT: Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.

Good News: Nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early, according to the American Cancer Society.

May is skin cancer awareness month

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

Find out more about a cool app – the *EWG Healthy Living App that compares sunscreen (and much more).

*EWG is Environmental Working Group www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Sunscreen 101: How effective is YOUR sunscreen? is.gd/PGr3bF

Sun safety and kids is.gd/6Se4aE

PLUS…

Dental Health and Kids

Mashica Jefferson Tobias, Dental Hygienist specialist with the Forsyth County Health Department, shares some timely tips about brush and flossing at a young age!

Resources

CDC: Children’s Dental Health www.cdc.gov/oral-health/prevent…s-for-children.html

Forsyth County Health Department forsyth.cc/hhs/preventive_dental.aspx

NIH www.nidcr.nih.gov/health-info/for-children

PLUS…

Bibles for Africa

Michael Woolworth with Bible League International

Update: We are 40% to our goal of 1,000 Bibles for Africa by June 30!

For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches

by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand.

The Good News is for everyone!

WBFJ and Bible League International hope to bless 1,000 Bibleless believers in Africa this spring!

$5 sends a Bible, $60 sends 12 Bibles.

Call now…1.800.YES.WORD (800.937.9673) or give at www.SendBiblesNow.org

Call now…1.800.YES.WORD (800.937.9673) or give at www.SendBiblesNow.org

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 25, 2025)