Friday News for May 23, 2025

Comfortable Memorial Day weekend ahead…

The High Country (Boone)

Sunny for Saturday. Showers likely for Sunday into Monday…Highs in the 60s

The Beach = Ocean Isle on the Carolina Coast

Mostly sunny…Highs near 80. Showers possible on Memorial day?

Gas prices still below $3 dollars a gallon heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

(Friday): $2.87 is the current average for regular unleaded statewide.

National average is around $3.19 a gallon. AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels ‘ELEVATED’ through the weekend.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference continues through Saturday (May 22-24) in downtown Winston-Salem. https://www.nche.com/thrive/registration/

Reminder: The city of Winston-Salem is now using a digital payment system for on-street parking with the PayByPhone app. www.cityofws.org/900/Parking

Gears and Guitars hosted by Winston-Salem Cycling

Some events happening tonight…

Saturday: A full day of cycling at Bailey Park / Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem. Food Trucks. Lawn Chairs permitted. Expect road closures!

FREE to attend, including the end of day concert with Switchfoot (9pm Sat nite).

Info: https://www.winstonsalemcycling.com/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gearsandguitars/

CCM artist Natalie Grant will sing the national anthem to start the Indy 500 on Sunday. Some of the artists that have had the honor of performing the national anthem include: Jordin Sparks, Sandi Patty, Kelly Clarkson, Jewel and Darius Rucker.

https://www.indystar.com/story/entertainment/indy-500/2025/05/21/who-sang-the-national-anthem-at-the-indianapolis-500-jordin-sparks-jewel-kelly-clarkson-2025/83530657007/

NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday starting around 6pm.

https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/coca-cola-600/schedule/

The Treasury Department will phase out the penny?

The penny was one of the first coins made by the U.S. Mint after its establishment in 1792. The penny now costs more to manufacture than the coin is worth.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/treasury-penny-mint-to-stop-making-pennies/

Have you suddenly received a refund from Amazon?

Several Amazon customers said they recently received refunds for purchases they made years ago – 7 years ago, in some cases.

*All Costco stores will be closed this Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Commencements (FRI) at the Joel Coliseum

Mount Tabor @ 8am…Parkland @ 11am…West Forsyth @ 2pm

Today is also the last day for students in WS/FC schools!