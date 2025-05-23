Parades, Poppies and a time to Pause!

Memorial Day.

Many call it the un-official start of Summer.

Lots of family activities. Cook outs. Graduations. Most pools are open. Memorial Day actually commemorates the men and women who paid the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ while serving in our US military.

Like they say, freedom isn’t really free…

The first Memorial Day was formally recognized in 1868. This day of remembrance originated just after the Civil War, when people gathered to remember fallen soldiers and decorate graves on “Decoration Day.” After decades of remembrances, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971. From reverent gatherings to parades to the wearing of poppies, we recognize all who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in US military service.

Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian who served as a brigade surgeon for an Allied artillery unit on the front lines during World War I, penned the poem “In Flanders Field – after his own experiences.

Speaking of that bright red poppy, technically classified as a weed, their cheerful blooms became a tiny symbol of hope for those who witnessed the devastation on war-torn battlefields during World War I.

So, as we enjoy the un-official start of summer, may we all remember why we have Memorial Day, remembering those who paid the ‘ultimate sacrifice’ while serving in uniform.

Jesus said, “This is my commandment – Love each other in the same way I have loved you. There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends…” John 15:12-13 NLT

