Tuesday News for May 27, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels in the ‘LOW’ range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Covenant Church UMC High Point = 01:30 PM – 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 290 in King = 1:30 PM – 05:30 PM

Stokesdale United Methodist Church = 02:00 PM – 07:00 Pfafftown Baptist Church on Transou Road= 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Southern Lunch in Lexington has reopened its side dining room, which closed after the roof collapsed back in April (8). “People have been really supportive of us with the dining room being closed…” stated owner Herb Lohr.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/lexingtons-southern-lunch-reopens-dining-area-closed-from-roof-collapse/article

At the Box Office Walt Disney’s live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” and the latest “Mission: Impossible” adventure with Tom Cruise helped to set box office records for attendance over the extended Memorial Day weekend. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

Posting from Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem (Facebook)…

“As James put it, they had their “first rodeo” (or first date) here at (Marketplace Cinemas) many years ago. Last Friday night, right before the lights went down for a showing of ‘THE LAST RODEO’, James got down on one knee in front of the cinema and proposed to Angela! BTW, she said – YES!

Today, May 27, marks 8 months to the day since Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation in our Western mountain communities.

Note: FEMA has denied the state’s request for reimbursement on a Helene recovery program that would have fully reimburse the state for costs associated with removing debris that the storm left behind back in September.

In the past eight months more than 12 million cubic yards of debris has been removed from roads and waterways.

“Despite this news (from FEMA), we will not forget the people of western North Carolina…” NC Governor Josh Stein. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/05/23/fema-denies-stein-s-request-for-help-in-helene-recovery-program

An investigation continues after a fire destroyed the historic Harmon and Reid Mill, a building that housed Caudill’s Electric Company in Kernersville.

60 firefighters from eight departments responded to the blaze on Bodenhamer Street Saturday night. A GoFundMe has been established to aid in recovery efforts.

https://abc45.com/news/local/theyre-good-christian-people-local-business-reacts-to-fire-at-caudills-electric

Five college teams from our state – Wake, State, UNC, Duke and ECU – are playing in the NCAA College Baseball Tournament later this week. FYI: The Demon Deacons (36-20) are the #2 seed in the Knoxville Regional and will take on Cincinnati this Friday afternoon at 1pm. (ESPN+) https://journalnow.com/sports/college/baseball/article

Experts: The average grassy lawn needs an inch of rain per week.

https://www.naturesselect.com/blog/5-tips-for-protecting-your-lawn-from-drought-in-north-carolina/

Today is the last day to book a flight on Southwest Airlines without being hit with a fee to check bags. Southwest has always offered free checked bags since the airline started about 60 years ago. In fact, the carrier had trademarked its “bags fly free” slogan, which has been a key part of its advertising. The new policy begins with flights booked on Wednesday. Southwest will be charging $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second checked bag. Weight and size limits will apply for bags.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/27/travel/southwest-airlines-baggage-fee-price

May is skin cancer awareness month

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. And nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early. https://www.wakehealth.edu/stories/soak-up-the-sun-safely

Gas prices still below $3 dollars a gallon

$2.84 is the current average for regular unleaded statewide.

National average is around $3.19 a gallon. AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Phil Robertson, the bearded patriarch of “Duck Dynasty,” passed away on Sunday. Phil Robertson was 79.

The Robertson family had revealed in recent months that his health had been rapidly declining. In December, the family revealed that Robertson was suffering from a blood disorder (likely cancer related) and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The family is thanking everyone for “the love and prayers” during this bitter sweet time.

His family posting on social media, “Phil reminded us often of the words of the apostle Paul in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 (NLT)…

“And now, dear brothers and sisters, we want you to know what will happen to the believers who have ‘fallen asleep’ (or passed) so you will not grieve like people who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and was raised to life again, we also believe that when Jesus returns, God will bring back with him the believers who have died.”

A private funeral service is being planned, with a public celebration at a later date.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/duck-dynasty-founder-phil-robertson-passes-away-79-legacy-love-god?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/obituaries/duck-dynasty-founding-father-phil-robertson-dies-79-rcna209035