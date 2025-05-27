Phil Robertson: “Don’t grieve like those without hope!”

Phil Robertson, the bearded patriarch of ‘Duck Dynasty’ fame, passed away on Sunday. Phil Robertson was 79.

The Robertson family had revealed in recent months that his health had been rapidly declining. In December, the family revealed that Robertson was suffering from a blood disorder (likely cancer related) and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The family is thanking everyone for “the love and prayers” during this bitter sweet time.

His family posting on social media, “Phil reminded us often of the words of the apostle Paul in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 (NLT)…

“And now, dear brothers and sisters, we want you to know what will happen to the believers who have ‘fallen asleep’ (or passed) so you will not grieve like people who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and was raised to life again, we also believe that when Jesus returns, God will bring back with him the believers who have died.”

A private funeral service is being planned, with a public celebration at a later date.

