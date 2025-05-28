WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday News for May 28, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 28, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels ‘LOW’ for Wednesday.  https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is National Hamburger Day!   Find deals at Burger King, Wendy’s, Dairy Queen.  https://people.com/free-food-and-deals-for-national-hamburger-day-11742593

 

Today is National Flip Flop Day.  Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away free 12-ounce Sunrise Sunset Smoothies to anyone who wears flip flops to a participating location between 2pm and 7pm TODAY.  One per person. Locations in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro.

https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/national-flip-flop-day

 

 

We set an official record? Tuesday was the ‘coldest’ recorded high temperature for a May 27th at PTI in Greensboro. The previous record was 61 degrees, set back in 2023.

News 2 Meteorologist Tim Buckley posted…

“It was way warmer in Maine and much of Canada than North Carolina on Tuesday”

 

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has selected Catty Moore as its newinterim superintendent’. Moore served as a member of the North Carolina State Board of Education and as an interim superintendent of Durham Public Schools.

Current Superintendent Tricia McManus is retiring on June 30.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-interim-superintendent/64896758

 

 

Update: Just three days after its main office was destroyed in a fire, Caudill’s Electric Company in Kernersville is up and running in another office building across the street. An investigation continues. A GoFundMe has been established to aid in recovery efforts.

https://abc45.com/news/local/theyre-good-christian-people-local-business-reacts-to-fire-at-caudills-electric

 

A federal judge ruled in the Trump administration’s favor on Tuesday, saying the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can access sensitive Treasury Department systems that contain private information about millions of Americans.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/27/politics/doge-access-sensitive-treasury-payment-systems?

 

Flooding in Southport in Brunswick County.

A thunderstorm stalled over parts of Southport and Caswell Beach, dropping 4-6 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding in Southport with numerous water rescues and street closures. However, just 3 miles across the river on Bald Head, barely a quarter of an inch of rain was reported. Source: Southport Police.

 

 

On flights booked today and going forward, Southwest Airlines is now charging for ‘checked bags’ – for the first time. *35 for checking one bag, $45 for a second and $150 for a third checked bag. https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/27/travel/southwest-airlines-baggage-fee-price

 

Hybrid only. Toyota is shifting ALL future production of its RAV4 to hybrid options only.

The 2026 RAV4 models are expected to be available in the fall.

*The RAV4 transition to hybrid vehicles comes as production of lithium batteries is under way at the mammoth Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. plant in Randolph County.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/article_8d3a5341-5d2a-44c1-9123-18f4938cd991.html

 

Number of the Day = 114 billion

That’s how many pennies are currently in circulation in the US.

Although the Treasury Department plans to stop production of the one-cent coin, the penny will remain legal tender…for now.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

City of Winston-Salem – Employee Medical Services

2000 Lowery St, Suite 150 = 10:00 AM – 02:30 PM

Lewisville Library

6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville = 11:00 AM – 03:00 PM

Siloam Baptist Church = 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

 

May is Small Business Month!

“Shopping local makes cents”

When you shop at a local business, roughly two-thirds of money spent stays local.

For example: If you spend $100 locally, roughly $68 stays in that community.

 

 

Winston-Salem Dash news.

Out with the old? The big video board at Truist Stadium is being dismantled.

Installation will begin soon on a brand-new, larger video board, set to make its debut on Tuesday, June 10 (the next home game for the DASH).  www.wsdash.com

 

This happened at the Winston-Salem DASH game on Sunday.

Joe dropped to one knee between home and first to propose to Nicole…

SHE SAID YES!  Congratulations to Joe and Nicole! www.wsdash.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

