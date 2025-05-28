Wednesday Word

“The only Scars in Heaven, they won’t belong to me and you

There’ll be no such thing as broken, and all the old will be made new

And the thought that makes me smile now, even as the tears fall down

Is that the only Scars in Heaven are on the hands that hold you now”

Casting Crowns

Greetings all! I must admit that the song above hasn’t necessarily been one of my favorites in the last few years. And it’s not because it’s a bad song or corny or anything; far from it. I just tend to lean towards the more upbeat, positive messages found in many of the songs we play here on WBFJ. But recently that has changed.

I just returned Monday from my 3rd trip since last Thanksgiving to be with my family in Virginia. That’s a bit unusual given that I usually go up a couple of times a year. But, for the last year and a half, my Dad has been in failing health. At 86, it’s been nothing short of a miracle that he’s been around this long. He had a major heart attack and quintuple bypass almost 30 years ago. I remember driving up to Winchester that time believing I may be going to help my Mom plan his funeral. But God had other plans.

When I visited in October of 2023 I could tell that he was really going downhill. The doctors have basically said that, were it not for the numerous medications he is taking, he would not be alive much longer. He has numerous other challenges now, the most recent being a diagnosis of lung cancer.

For the 1st time last December, when I was leaving to come home, it became very real to me that any goodbyes now could be the last in this life. I don’t know how anyone can do this when a loved one dies and this life is all they believe there is…how depressing that must be. We all know the Lord now in my immediate family, and for that I am so very grateful.

In January, after my visit at Christmas, I remember playing “Scars in Heaven” one afternoon. It was then that, standing in the studio, I began to weep. I guess, for the 1st time, I felt the same way some of you have felt when we play that song. We even heard a couple of your stories during our recent Sharathon.

When the time comes I will miss my Dad dearly. As I told him a few days ago, a lot of folks have a father but I have a Dad. He’s always been there for us and taken care of us, even during some of my adult years when I couldn’t seem to take care of myself. His greatest wish and prayer now is that the family members he loves so much, but are still lost, will come to know the Lord as their Savior before their time comes to depart this life. Perhaps you pray that prayer too about some of your family and loved ones.

So, the next time you hear me play “Scars in Heaven,” please pray for me and mine as I pray for you and yours.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis