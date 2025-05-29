Thursday News for May 29, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels remain LOW…

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins this Sunday (June 01) and continues thru November 30th. Peak season typically occurs between August and October.

Be prepared. In severe weather, experts suggest to always know where to locate

your car keys and good, sturdy shoes (boots).

https://weather.com/safety/tornado/video/tornado-warning-find-your-shoes-heres-why

Senior Services of Winston-Salem has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Joel and Claudette Weston Award for Excellence in Non-profit Management.

The award highlights the organization’s exceptional leadership, operational efficiency, and significant impact in improving the lives of older adults in Forsyth County.

www.seniorservicesinc.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Thursday, May 29, 2025

Wells Fargo Tower, N Main Street downtown Winston-Salem = 10am – 2:30pm

College Park Baptist Church, Polo Road Winston-Salem = 9am – 6pm

Pinnacle Financial Partners, New Garden Rd in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Are up to date on your MMR (or measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination?

Today (May 29) is the final day for the Forsyth County Health Department’s ‘walk-in immunization clinic’ for kindergarten through 12th-grade students at its main location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. Call 336-703-3100 to make an appointment.

Overreach! On Wednesday, a federal court has ruled that President Trump overstepped his authority to impose sweeping tariffs that have raised the cost of imports for everyone from giant businesses to everyday Americans. The Trump administration immediately appealed the decision last night.https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/28/business/us-court-blocks-trumps-tariffs?utm

The Department of Health and Human Services has terminated a $590 million dollar contract with Moderna to develop a vaccine that would protect against bird flu. CNN

Makeup powerhouse e.l.f. Beauty has agreed to acquire Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand ‘rhode’ – for $1 billion dollars! The rhode deal consists of $800 million in cash and stock, and potentially another $200 million based on how rhode performs over the next three years. The deal is expected to close later this year.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/28/business/hailey-bieber-rhode-elf-beauty-acquisition

Hospice of Davidson County has been named one of the Triad’s 2025 Best Places to Work by the Triad Business Journal. The award celebrates outstanding companies in the region that prioritize employee engagement, workplace culture and organizational excellence. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/hospice-of-davidson-county-named-one-of-the-triad-s-best-places-to-work/article

Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

May is Small Business Month!

“Shopping local makes cents”

When you shop at a local business, roughly two-thirds of money spent stays local.

For example: If you spend $100 locally, roughly $68 stays in that community.

Gas prices still below $3 dollars a gallon

$2.83 is the current average for regular unleaded statewide.

National average is around $3.16 a gallon. AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Winston-Salem Dash news.

Out with the old? The big video board at Truist Stadium is being dismantled.

Installation will begin soon on a brand-new, larger video board, set to make its debut on Tuesday, June 10 (the next home game for the DASH). www.wsdash.com