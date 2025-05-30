Friday News for May 30, 2025

NC-DMV: ‘Saturday Summer hours’ begin this Saturday.

Walk-in services (8am – noon) over 11 Saturdays this summer at specific DMV locations from May 31 – August 23 (exceptions: June 28 and July 5)

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

BTW: Nearly 17,000 transactions occurred on Saturdays at 16 offices last Summer.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, May 30, 2025

Link Apartments (Innovation Quarter), N Patterson Ave (WS) = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Cornerstone Christian Church, Hwy 801 in Mocksville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Fewer perks? Beginning June 24, Starbucks will eliminating the 25-star bonus for customers that bring in a reusable cup for drink orders.

C-O-N-G-R-A-T-U-L-A-T-I-O-N-S, Faizan Zaki! The 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, winner of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee last night.

His final word: ‘Eclaircissement’ which means ‘a clearing up of something obscure‘.

Zaki came in second last year. https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/29/us/spelling-bee-faizan-zaki

We’ve heard of ‘No Mow May’, what about ‘Slow Mow Summer’?

“Slow Mow Summer” is a new movement that encourages more sustainable lawn care (mowing your yard every two weeks) which will allow for more blooms while giving bees and other pollinators better access to food sources. ‘Slow Mow Summer’!

https://myfox8.com/reviews/br/lawn-garden-br/lawn-care-br/no-mow-may-is-out-slow-mow-summer-is-in/

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins this Sunday (June 01) thru November 30th. Peak season typically occurs between August and October.

Be prepared. In severe weather, experts suggest to always know where to locate

your car keys and good, sturdy shoes (boots).

https://weather.com/safety/tornado/video/tornado-warning-find-your-shoes-heres-why

Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

NCAA College Baseball Tournament

Five college teams from our state – Wake, State, UNC, Duke and ECU – are playing FYI: The Deacs are the #2 seed in the Knoxville Regional

Wake Forest will play Cincinnati this afternoon (May 30) at 1pm. (ESPN+) https://journalnow.com/sports/college/baseball/article

No charges will be filed against 91-year-old driver who crashed into the Dewey’s Bakery at Thruway Shopping Center last Friday morning. The driver was attempting to park her 2020 Ford Escape around 11 a.m. when the vehicle jumped the curb and struck the front of the bakery, causing visible damage to the storefront.

UPDATE: The Winston-Salem Police Department stating…

“This crash was due to an operator of a motor vehicle pressing the gas instead of the brake. It could happen to a new driver. It can happen to an old driver. It could happen to anyone at any time.” https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/car-crashes-into-deweys-bakery-winston-salem/83-e466cebd-8a02-4535-b2d1-18c20ea9c1c6

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world including eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and western Pacific regions, according to the World Health Organization.

Airport screening in the US has detected the new Covid variant in travelers arriving from those regions to destinations in California, Washington state, Virginia and New York. https://www.wxii12.com/article/new-variant-of-covid-19-lp81-2025/64905763

In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders.

All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because,

“God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.”

1 Peter 5:5