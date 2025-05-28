WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: Be Prepared for any Situation

wbfj-verne
May 28, 2025

 ‘You can’t always predict, but you can prepare’

August Vernon, Emergency Management Director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the importance of these three things before an emergency situation…

Having a preparedness kit.

Having a preparedness plan.

Having a way to get information!

Listen now…

Be Prepared: The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st, 2025

 *Check out these preparedness tips at Ready Forsyth    https://www.cityofws.org/326/Emergency-Management-ReadyForsyth

www.readync.gov

 *As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 1, 2025)

 

 

