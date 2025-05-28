SUN@5: Be Prepared for any Situation
‘You can’t always predict, but you can prepare’
August Vernon, Emergency Management Director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the importance of these three things before an emergency situation…
Having a preparedness kit.
Having a preparedness plan.
Having a way to get information!
Listen now…
Be Prepared: The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st, 2025
*Check out these preparedness tips at Ready Forsyth https://www.cityofws.org/326/Emergency-Management-ReadyForsyth
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 1, 2025)