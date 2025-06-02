Monday News for June 02, 2025

Sunny and dry for the first week of June.

Allergy Alert: Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels elevated to MODERATE for Monday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Traffic Alert in Greensboro: Road closure

All lanes of I-840 were CLOSED for several hours this morning due to a serious crash. I-840 WB at Elm Street AND I-840 EB at Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. A detour was in place through mid-morning. *SigAlert

An Air Quality Alert may be issued later today for the Carolinas including the Piedmont due to wildfires raging in parts of Canada.

‘Open for Business’ week in Western North Carolina!

To kick off the summer tourism season and generate visitor traffic, the Western North Carolina Chamber Business Coalition along with Governor Stein has declared this week (June 2 – June 8) as WNC Open for Business Week.

*North Carolina First Lady Anna Stein will visit Watauga and Ashe Counties on Monday. #WNCOpenforBusiness

BTW: Last Tuesday (May 27) marked 8 months since Hurricane Helene caused

widespread devastation in our Western mountain communities.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season began on Saturday (June 1)

Peak season typically occurs between August and October.

NCAA College Baseball Tournament: Win-or-go-home for Wake Forest taking on Tennessee this evening. First pitch at 6pm. (ESPN-2). UNC vs Oklahoma at 3pm

At the Box Office. Walt Disney’s live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” and the latest “Mission: Impossible” with Tom Cruise still dominating in theaters…

*’Karate Kid: Legends’ landing at #3 during its opening weekend.

Gas prices still below $3 dollars a gallon

$2.80 is the current average for regular unleaded statewide (Monday).

Deep Discounts in June (Team Clark Howard)

June has something for everyone: Spring clearance on clothing and shoes. Father’s Day deals. As well as semi-annual retail sales that traditionally happen this month.

A number of theater chains offer cheap family entertainment during the summer months including Regal’s Summer Movie Express which runs June 10 thru August 6 with family movies for just ONE dollar at participating theatres (locally in High Point and Greensboro). https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express

*Sweet deals: National Doughnut Day is this Friday, June 6!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Monday, June 2, 2025

Laurel Oak Christian Church, Old Plank Road, High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Guilford Tech Community College (GTCC), Jamestown = 9:30am – 2pm

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, Kernersville = 2:30pm – 7pm

Colonial Baptist Church in Trinity = 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Archaeologists: A rare culinary find? A well-preserved loaf of ancient bread.

The bread (discovered during an archaeological dig in central Turkey) is roughly 5,000 years old – and was likely baked during Turkey’s Bronze Age. Photos of the loaf shows that it’s blackened and crumbled with age — but it still retains the shape of bread.

Discovering well-preserved ancient foods is exceptionally rare in the field of archeology.

Investigation continues. Deadly shooting at a ‘house party’ near Hickory late Saturday night has claimed the life of one person and injured close to a dozen others, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe there is more than one shooter involved. The victims range in age from 16 to 58.

Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly shot and killed on Sunday while attempting to receive food from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial US and Israel-backed aid distribution program.

A 45 year old man is in custody after attacking a group of people in Boulder, Colorado, who were attending a Pro-Israel event on Sunday. The assailant used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw Molotov cocktails that hit the ground and exploded in flames. At least eight individuals, four men and four women ranging in age from 52 to 88, were injured in the attack. FYI: The attack comes a little over a week after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC

Maybe you have heard of ‘No Mow May’, what about ‘Slow Mow Summer’?

“Slow Mow Summer” is a new movement that encourages more sustainable lawn care (mowing your yard every two weeks) which will allow for more blooms while giving bees and other pollinators better access to food sources. ‘Slow Mow Summer’!

Protect your skin while outside this summer

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you?

