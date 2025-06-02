WNC ‘Open for Business Week’

It’s ‘Open for Business Week’ in Western North Carolina! A few of the events happening this week…

Mon, June 2 – Visit from North Carolina First Lady Anna Stein – Watauga, Ashe Counties

Tues, June 3 – Town of Blowing Rock – Ribbon Cutting – Blowing Rock Town Hall – 1:30PM

Wed, June 4 – Boone Area Chamber Board photo-op – Doc Watson Statue, Downtown Boone – Noon

Thur, June 5 – Forks & Corks: Local Savor 2025 – Hackney Warehouse, Murphy – 5-8PM

Asheville Chamber Business After Hours – The Reserve at Gashes Creek – 5:30-7PM

Fri, June 6 – Music on the Lawn – The Jones House, Downtown Boone – 6pm

TGIF Outdoor Concert – Old Courthouse Square – Downtown Morganton – 6:30pm

Sat. June 7 – Ribbon Cutting – Town of Old Fort – Water St & Catawba Ave – 10:30AM

Livermush Festival – Downtown Marion – 5-9PM (ribbon at 6PM)

Ashe Bash – Ashe County Government Complex, Jefferson – 6pm

*For a full schedule of local #WNCOpenforBusiness week and other events throughout the summer, contact the local Chamber of Commerce in Western North Carolina. #WNCOpenforBusiness week

North Carolina’s small businesses account for more than 99% of the state’s businesses, employing 1.7 million people statewide. More than 9,600 North Carolina small firms exported merchandise, generating $8.2 billion of the state’s exports as of the latest report from 2022.

North Carolina is proud to support small businesses through services such as NCWorks, community college small business centers, the N.C. Small Business and Technology Development Center, SCORE, the Veterans Business Outreach Center, the Rural Center, and a toll-free information and referral service known as the Small Business Advisors hotline.

