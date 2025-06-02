WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WNC ‘Open for Business Week’

WNC ‘Open for Business Week’

wbfj-verne
June 2, 2025

It’s ‘Open for Business Week’ in Western North Carolina!   A few of the events happening this week…

Mon, June 2 – Visit from North Carolina First Lady Anna Stein – Watauga, Ashe Counties

Tues, June 3 – Town of Blowing Rock – Ribbon Cutting – Blowing Rock Town Hall – 1:30PM

Wed, June 4 – Boone Area Chamber Board photo-op – Doc Watson Statue, Downtown Boone – Noon

Thur, June 5 – Forks & Corks: Local Savor 2025 – Hackney Warehouse, Murphy – 5-8PM
Asheville Chamber Business After Hours – The Reserve at Gashes Creek – 5:30-7PM

Fri, June 6 – Music on the Lawn – The Jones House, Downtown Boone – 6pm
TGIF Outdoor Concert – Old Courthouse Square – Downtown Morganton – 6:30pm

Sat. June 7 – Ribbon Cutting – Town of Old Fort – Water St & Catawba Ave – 10:30AM
Livermush Festival – Downtown Marion – 5-9PM (ribbon at 6PM)
Ashe Bash – Ashe County Government Complex, Jefferson – 6pm

*For a full schedule of local #WNCOpenforBusiness week and other events throughout the summer, contact the local Chamber of Commerce in Western North Carolina.                         #WNCOpenforBusiness week

 

North Carolina’s small businesses account for more than 99% of the state’s businesses, employing 1.7 million people statewide. More than 9,600 North Carolina small firms exported merchandise, generating $8.2 billion of the state’s exports as of the latest report from 2022.

North Carolina is proud to support small businesses through services such as NCWorks, community college small business centers, the N.C. Small Business and Technology Development Center, SCORE, the Veterans Business Outreach Center, the Rural Center, and a toll-free information and referral service known as the Small Business Advisors hotline.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2025/05/09/during-small-business-week-governor-stein-visits-marshall-calls-more-western-nc-small-business

 

www.boonechamber.com/news/boone-area-and-blowing-rock-chambers-to-participate-in-wnc-open-for-business-week

 

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Monday News for June 02, 2025

wbfj-verne
June 2, 2025

SUN@5: Be Prepared for any Situation

wbfj-verne
June 1, 2025

‘Saturday Summer hours’ at local DMV locations

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2025

Friday News for May 30, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2025

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
May 29, 2025

Thursday News for May 29, 2025

wbfj-verne
May 29, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.