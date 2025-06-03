5,000 year old loaf of bread?

A rare culinary find: A well-preserved loaf of ancient bread in central Turkey.

The bread (discovered during an archaeological dig in central Turkey) is roughly 5,000 years old – and was likely baked during Turkey’s Bronze Age. Photos of the loaf shows that it’s blackened and crumbled with age — but it still retains the shape of bread.

Discovering well-preserved ancient foods is exceptionally rare in the field of archeology.

Tasty? Turkish bakers have been working to re-create the bread combining “ancient wheat flour, lentils and bulgur, resulting in a rich, low-gluten, preservative-free bread.”

https://www.aol.com/news/archaeologists-unearth-ancient-bread-survived-110026289.html