Friday News for November 10, 2023

Cooler temperatures for the Weekend

45 shopping days till Christmas

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov 11, 2023

*Check out a list of parades and celebrations across the Piedmont Triad as well as special deals and discounts (Friday, Saturday and Monday) for US Military Veterans on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Friday CLOSINGS (Veterans Day on Saturday)

Winston-Salem city offices, Forsyth County offices, State and federal offices

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (CLOSED on Friday)

‘Burn Ban’ keeps expanding in western North Carolina.

All open burns, including leaf burning and campfires, are now banned in 31 counties across western North Carolina due to an increased fire danger.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/weather/burn-ban-expands-charlotte-north-carolina-fires/275

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives this week…

Friday (Nov 10) High Point Medical Center (Atrium Health WFB) = 8am – 5pm

Saturday (Nov 11) Holy Family Catholic Church (Clemmons) 8am – 12:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

There was an “extensive” explosion at the Archie Elledge Wastewater Treatment Plant on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured as a result of the explosion and no hazardous materials leaked or released. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. https://myfox8.com/news/explosion-at-wastewater-plant-in-winston-salem-none-injured/

FREE OIL CHANGE. Throughout the month of November, all Thomas Tire locations in North Carolina are offering a free oil change if you come in with 20 non-perishable items for donation. For the past 12 years, Thomas Tire & Automotive has been getting back to their community in their annual Food for Oil campaign.

*Thomas Tire is a North Carolina-based company.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/free-oil-change-with-donation/83

Friday Night High School Football = State Playoffs (round 2) Nov 10

https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

Area Teams playing at home tonight…

East Forsyth, Bishop McGuinness, Mt Airy, N.Rowan, Salisbury, Randleman.

Area Teams playing on the Road…

Mt Tabor, East Surry, Thomasville, West Forsyth, Central Davidson, Starmount.

College Football (Sat, Nov 11)

*Wake Forest hosting NC State. Kick off at 2pm in Winston-Salem.

APP State at Georgia State (2pm)

Duke at UNC (8pm)

Elon at Richmond (2pm)

UNC Charlotte hosting Memphis (2pm)

WSSU on the road…