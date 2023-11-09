S@5: Shopping local + Paws in the Park

Shopping local matters! It’s well-documented that on average – of every one dollar spent with a local business, over half (68 cents) remains in the community.

Denise Heidel w/ Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce chats with Verne and Wally (WBFJ) about the importance of supporting local businesses (and the community) through Christmas Express and Chamber Cash.

The Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce wants to bring awareness to the importance of shopping local for the holidays. Two ways YOU (the consumer) can get involved…

Clemmons Christmas Express (happening November 19 – December 10, 2023) – Shoppers are encouraged to visit all participating “Christmas Express” stores and restaurants between November 19th and December 10th. No purchase necessary, but they must get their ticket stamped. Turn in the completed ticket and you could win one of three ‘gift certificate trees’!

Chamber Cash – Chamber Cash is the other new program to encourage local shopping. Instead of getting a generic gift card, purchase Chamber Cash which can only be used by participating members of the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce. It’s available in denominations of $5, $10, and $20.

Phone: 336.970.5100 https://lewisville-clemmons.com/

Michelle Graska (with the Humane Society of Davie County) sharing more about this year’s ‘Paws in the Park’ happening over two nights: Monday or Tuesday (Nov 13 + 14). Stroll through the lights at Tanglewood Park with your favorite furry friend!

Advance Ticket Purchase is required. Two specific times to attend: 5:30pm or 7pm. https://www.hsdavie.org/

‘Paws in the Park’, a fundraiser benefitting the Humane Society of Davie County, helping to meet their mission: To prevent cruelty and suffering among dogs and cats through rescue, adoption, and education. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-in-the-park-2023-tickets-719294317667

