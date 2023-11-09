God’s Promises (Bible verses)

The Bible is rich with God’s promises. Promises to provide; to listen to prayers; to always be with us.

He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength. – Isaiah 40:29 [NKJV]

It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.” – Deuteronomy 31:8 [ESV]

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” – Joshua 1:9 [NIV]

The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.” – Exodus 14:14 [ESV]

Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will hold on to you with my righteous right hand. – Isaiah 41:10 [CSB]

The Lord is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works. – Psalm 145:9 [KJV]

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. – 1 John 1:9 [ESV]

Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. James 1:17 [NIV]

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding; in all your ways know him, and he will make your paths straight. – Proverbs 3:5-6 [CSB]

When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, Nor shall the flame scorch you. – Isaiah 43:2 [NKJV]

If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed. – John 8:36 [KJV]

And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you may abound in every good work. – 2 Corinthians 9:8 [ESV]

I tell you, you can pray for anything, and if you believe that you’ve received it, it will be yours. – Mark 11:24 [NLT]

Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me, and I will listen to you. – Jeremiah 29:12 [NKJV]

Source: https://blog.christianbook.com/2019/05/21/14-bible-verses-gods-promises/