Veterans Day 2023 – Deals and Discounts

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov 11, 2023, but the deals and discounts for US Military Veterans start Friday and continue through Monday…

Friday (Nov 10)

Denny’s – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday at participating locations with valid military ID.

Saturday (Nov 11)

Applebee’s – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal from an 8-entrée selection while dining in on Veterans Day.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free All-American Burger and small side of rise chips or tots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day, according to the National Guard Association of the United States.

Bob Evans – Bob Evans Restaurants is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal from a special menu of 10 breakfast items all day on Veterans Day.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free appetizer or dessert and non-alcoholic beverage while dining in on Veterans Day, according to the NGAUS.

Dave & Buster’s – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free entrée and $10 power card on Veterans Day.

IHOP – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Krispy Kreme – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free doughnut and small coffee on Veterans Day.

Red Robin – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and a side of bottomless steak fries on Veterans Day.

Sheetz – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free half-turkey sub, regular-size fountain drink and a car wash.

Starbucks – Veterans, active military and their spouses can get a free tall coffee on Veterans Day.

Wendy’s – Wendy’s is offering a free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day.

Monday (Nov 13)

Golden Corral – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free “thank you” meal at Golden Corral on Monday (Nov 13) as a part of Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until closing time. Source: Various outlets including Fox 8

Retail deals

Academy Sports + Outdoors: From Oct. 22 through Nov. 12, members of the military and first responders receive 10% off in-store and online purchases at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Bravo Sierra: Bravo Sierra offers military service members, veterans and their families a 15% off sitewide discount.

Carhartt: Maker of iconic men and women’s work gear, Carhartt offers all verified members of the military a 15% discount on apparel and accessories, on Veterans Day and year-round.

Champion: Saluting members of the military, Champion offers a discount in thanks for your service. Get 10% off your online purchase on Veterans Day and year-round.

Cole Haan: Saluting U.S. military members including active-duty, reserves, guards, retirees and veterans, Cole Haan offers an exclusive 20% discount for online purchases on Veterans Day and year-round.

Dickies: Famous for its durable workwear, Dickies offers a 10% military discount on Veterans Day, as well as year-round.

Foot Locker: To active duty, reserve and retired military members, on Veterans Day (and year-round), Footlocker offers a 10% discount.

Lululemon: Active-duty members of the military, (and their spouses) and active emergency first responders receive a 15% in-store and online discount at Lululemon.

Michaels: Military members and veterans can enjoy 15% off their purchases at Michaels on Veterans Day (and year-round).

The North Face: In appreciation for their service, The North Face proudly offers a 10% discount to all active, reservists, veterans and retired U.S. military personnel and to spouses and dependents of active personnel.

Office Depot: Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel, reservists and their dependents can look forward to a 20% in-store discount at Office Depot.

Samsung: Veterans, active military members and their families can receive extra savings when they sign up for Samsung’s Military Discount Program. You can save money on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more when shopping on Samsung.com.

Under Armour: Veterans can count on Under Armour to provide a 20% discount on purchases made by active-duty service members, retirees, veterans, military spouses and military family members

Vera Bradley: To honor military personnel, Vera Bradley proudly offers a special 15% discount on online purchases on Veterans Day (and year-round).

Vineyard Vines: Throughout the year, Vineyard Vines shows its appreciation for active-duty military and veterans by offering a 15% discount on almost every item in the store.