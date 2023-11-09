Thursday News for November 09, 2023

Thankful Thursday: God’s Promises in His Word

Join the conversation on Facebook or give us a call at (336) 777-1893

https://blog.christianbook.com/2019/05/21/14-bible-verses-gods-promises/

Above normal temperatures again today.

Average HIGH temp for today 63 degrees. Record HIGH = 82 degrees 😊

Big cool down for Friday into the weekend

Today is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

Several area restaurants including – KFC, Popeyes, Zaxby’s and even Burger King – have discounts and deals (even freebies) today…

https://www.today.com/food/national-fried-chicken-sandwich-day-deals-2023-rcna122694

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2023/11/08/national-fried-chicken-sandwich-day-2023/71490509007/

Update: Mr. Barbecue has re-opened their drive thru after a car crashed through the restaurant Tuesday morning. The patio area is open as well. But not the dinning room and front counter which was severely damaged during the crash.

*Mr. Barbecue located at the corner of Peter’s Creek and Link road in Winston-Salem, has been around for more than 60 years. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/

A ‘Burn Ban’ has expanded in North Carolina. All open burns, including leaf burning and campfires, are now banned in 30 counties across western North Carolina due to an increased fire danger. According to the North Carolina Forestry Service, ongoing drought conditions, combined with dry vegetation such as fallen leaves, has greatly increased the threat of wildfires.

Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $183 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire, according to the N.C. Forest Service. https://www.wcnc.com/article/weather/burn-ban-expands-charlotte-north-carolina-fires/275-dd2edabf-51d5-4905-9d6c-6c574deb5dba

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st.

Enrollment has already begun. A series of Town Hall ‘meetings’ regarding Medicaid Expansion are planned across Forsyth County…

TONIGHT (Nov 9) Southside Library on Buchanan St (6:30pm -7:30pm)

Nov 29 (Wednesday) Central Library (5th street downtown WS) from 6:30pm -7:30pm

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives this week…

THIS AFTERNOON Thursday (Nov 9)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Eastchester Drive in High Point) = 10am – 2pm

Ardmore Baptist Church (Miller Street, WS) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Friday (Nov 10)

High Point Medical Center (Atrium Health WFB) = 8am – 5pm

Saturday (Nov 11)

Holy Family Catholic Church (Kinnamon Rd, Clemmons) 8am – 12:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov 11, 2023

Denny’s – All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a FREE Original Grand Slam (5am till noon) this Friday (Nov 10) at participating locations with valid military ID.

*Additional deals and discounts for US Military Veterans on the News Blog.

Friday CLOSINGS (with Veterans Day on Saturday?)

Winston-Salem city offices, Forsyth County offices, State and federal offices

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (CLOSED on Friday)

The ‘Country Music Award’ song of the year goes to…Tracy Chapman?

That’s right, singer songwriter Tracy Chapman continues to make history with her 1988 hit “Fast Car” – thanks to a cover of song by country artist Luke Combs that brought the tune back into the spotlight earlier in the year.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/08/entertainment/tracy-chapman-fast-car-cma/index.html

In 1988, Tracy Chapman released the single, a subdued acoustic ballad about a young woman trying to escape the cycle of poverty. “Fast Car” was an unlikely hit that became Chapman’s most well-known song.

*No matter the season of life you are currently in, remember to always trust in the Lord…

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart

and lean not on your own understanding;

in all your ways submit to him,

and he will make your paths straight” Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV

Hollywood actors’ strike is over after reaching a tentative deal with major TV studios on Wednesday. The strike had shut down production across the industry for nearly four months

Update: A Davidson County judge has sentenced Molly Corbett and her father Tom Martens to 51 to 74 months in jail (post plea deal) in that 2015 murder case of Molly’s husband (Jason). Both Molly and Tom will get credit for 44 months of time already served. https://journalnow.com/news/local/molly-corbett-thomas-martens-get-active-prison-sentences-in-2015-death-of-jason-corbett/article