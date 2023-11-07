Tuesday News

It is Election Day here in North Carolina. Polling places are open from 6:30am to 7:30pm today. Of course, if you are in line at your assigned polling place at by 7:30pm, you will be able to vote. Remember, Polls are busiest in the morning and right before polls close, so you can actually avoid the long lines by voting during the off times. For a Sample Ballot, Where to find Your polling place and More, just click on the link to this story in our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-election-day-2023-when-will-polls-open-and-close/45755971

WSFCS has an Operations Career Fair taking place today at Griffith Elementary School Gym (adjacent to the school) at 1385 W Clemmonsville Rd, Winston-Salem from Operations Career Fair from 10:00am till 12:00pm.

https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/96290

Have you started seeing leaves piling up on the sides of the streets in your neighborhood? On Monday, loose leaf collection started in Greensboro for the final time. This is the last year that city crews will pick up loose leaves curbside. Next year, a new system will be in place to make it more efficient and safer. By July, the city will deliver a 95-gallon bin that is similar to the trash and recycling. You can immediately start to fill it with leaves, sticks and other yard waste to put at your curb for weekly pick up.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/final-year-of-loose-leaf-collection-starts-in-greensboro/

Black Friday is happening early at Amazon. Officials at Amazon announced Monday that the commerce giant’s Black Friday event will begin on Friday, Nov. 17, a whole week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This will give Amazon customers more days to shop than last year’s event, when Amazon began their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day. According to a news release, new deals will be available as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the Black Friday sales event, so officials urge Amazon customers that they should be checking back to find new deals.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/amazon-black-friday-deals-announcement/45757810

A State of Emergency has been declared in NC Mountains as the wildfires near Hendersonville have now doubled in size. Currently Three (3) fires have now scorched more than 2,700 acres. The ‘Burn Ban’ issued for 14 NC Counties is still under play as the now two-week-old wildfires have now created the need for a Smoke Alert across the Carolinas. https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/state-of-emergency-in-nc-mountains-as-wildfire-near-hendersonville-doubles-in-size-burned-acres-top-2700/

Top Seven Things To Do to Prep Your Car for COLD Weather!

Get your battery tested… Examine antifreeze levels… Add repellent to your windshield… Check your tire pressure… Clean your headlights… Let a professional look at your brakes… Prepare an emergency kit!

https://living.acg.aaa.com/auto/get-your-car-winter-ready/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 79

Tonight: Clear … Low 53

Tomorrow: Sunny … High 80