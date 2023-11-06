Municipal Election on Tuesday

General ‘Municipal Election’ statewide this Tuesday (NOV 7, 2023)

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

*Voters must cast a ballot at their assigned polling place. A Voter ID will be requirement.

*View your ‘sample ballot’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day