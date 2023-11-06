‘Paws in the Park’ at Tanglewood (Nov 13-14)

WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
November 6, 2023

‘Paws in the Park’
Stroll through the lights at Tanglewood Park with your favorite furry friend, Monday or Tuesday evening (Nov 13 + 14, 2023)
Tix must be pre-purchased before the event!

Paws in the Park is a fundraiser benefitting the Humane Society of Davie County. https://www.hsdavie.org/

There WILL NOT be tickets available at the event. Two specific times to attend: Your ticket will allow admission to the event at a specific time, 5:30 or 7:00 PM. Tickets are required in advance:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-in-the-park-2023-tickets-719294317667

Humane Society of Davie County
Thanks to Michelle Graska (Humane Society of Davie County) for sharing more about this year’s ‘Paws in the Park’

