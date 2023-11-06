Monday News for November 06, 2023

‘Above normal temperatures’ this week! Average HIGH temp for today 64 degrees. Record HIGH = 80 degrees 😊

Are you still getting use to the ‘Time Change’? Sunrise was at 6:47am. Sunset this afternoon at 5:19pm? Yikes…

Good ‘Health’ News:

All Davidson County restaurants inspected in October – earned ‘A’ ratings.

A ‘Burn Ban’ has been issued for 14 counties in our mountains.

A two-week-old wildfire in our mountains has doubled in size (now over 1,300 acres) — just as a new wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon in Asheville and a fire near Hendersonville grew to 250 acres. https://myfox8.com/news/asheville-wildfire-triggers-evacuations-2-other-fires-in-nc-mountains-swell-to-1580-acres-2-homes-burned-and-34-evacuated/

AAA: Prepping your Vehicle for cold weather (while its warm!)

Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives this week…

MONDAY (Nov 6)

New Philadelphia Moravian Church on Country Club Road = 2pm – 6:30pm

Wednesday (Nov 8)

Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point) = 1pm – 6pm

Thursday (Nov 9)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Eastchester Drive in High Point) = 10am – 2pm

Ardmore Baptist Church (Miller Street, WS) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Friday (Nov 10)

High Point Medical Center (Atrium Health WFB) = 8am – 5pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

General ‘Municipal Election’ statewide this Tuesday (NOV 7)

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

*Voters must cast a ballot at their assigned polling place. Voter ID requirement.

*View your ‘sample ballot’ on the News Blog. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

Thanks to Michelle Graska (with the Humane Society of Davie County) for sharing more about this year’s ‘Paws in the Park’ happening over two nights: Monday or Tuesday (Nov 13 + 14). Stroll through the lights at Tanglewood Park with your favorite furry friend!

Advance Ticket Purchase is required. Two specific times to attend: Your ticket will allow admission to the event at a specific time, 5:30pm or 7pm. https://www.hsdavie.org/

‘Paws in the Park’, a fundraiser benefitting the Humane Society of Davie County, helping to meet their mission: To prevent cruelty and suffering among dogs and cats through rescue, adoption, and education. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paws-in-the-park-2023-tickets-719294317667

Medicaid Expansion 101

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st.

Enrollment has already begun. A series of Town Hall ‘meetings’ regarding Medicaid Expansion are planned across Forsyth County continuing into November…

Nov 8 (Wednesday) Reynolda Manor Library (6:30pm -7:30pm)

Nov 9 (Thursday) Southside Library on Buchanan St (6:30pm -7:30pm)

Nov 29 (Wednesday) Central Library (5th street downtown WS) from 6:30pm -7:30pm

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace.

Act by Dec 15 for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Some new factors may make it easier for more people to sign up for coverage. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

13 people were displaced by a fire at on Hartley Drive on Saturday morning. Eight housing units – impacted – are considered a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting those affected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/13-displaced-in-high-point-fire-building-a-total-loss/

Israel / Hamas Conflict: As the fifth week of Israel’s war in Gaza begins, Israeli troops continue the assault on Gaza city. Despite international calls for a pause or cease-fire, Israel’s Prime Minister saying that there will be no pause until all current hostages are released. Also, Israelis are being warned not to travel or wear any symbols showing they are Israeli or Jewish. https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/gaza-war-enters-fifth-week-netanyahu-vows-no-pause-unless-hostages-released

(TUE) A Thankless Job? A growing exodus of local election officials is raising alarms ahead of the 2024 presidential contest. Election officials nationwide say many workers are resigning or retiring because they continue to face a barrage of threats, harassment and partisan interference in their duties.

In one region alone — across 11 Western states — more than 160 top election officials have left their positions since November 2020, according to a study from Issue One, a non-profit watchdog.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/05/politics/election-worker-resignations-2024-elections/index.html