Wednesday News for April 24, 2024

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the May 14 statewide Republican second primary begins Thursday (April 25) and runs through May 11.

The ‘second primary election day’ is Tuesday, May 14.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Voter Search: Search for polling place and your sample ballot (when available).

https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Guilford County commissioners consider putting a sales tax increase on the November ballot. The proposed increase would raise the county’s sales tax to 7%, which is estimated to bring in $25 million dollars a year.https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/guilford-county-commissioners-consider-putting-sales-tax-on-ballot/

Planned Parenthood is launching a $10 million-dollar campaign in North Carolina to help elect candidates in favor of abortion ahead of the November elections.

The New York Times reporting that the new pro-abortion ad campaign marks the “largest-ever investment in a single state” from Planned Parenthood.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4615916-planned-parenthood-to-spend-10m-in-north-carolina/

Iconic letters. On Tuesday, crews installed two huge ‘symbolic’ letters near Camel City BBQ in downtown WS. The 8-foot-tall W and S letters from the former Winston Tower were acquired by Steve Doumas, owner of Camel City BBQ which is located at the intersection of Liberty and Main streets just south of Martin Luther King Jr. drive.

A little history lesson…

Winston Tower formerly housed Wachovia Corp. and is now the home of Truliant Federal Credit Union. Steve Doumas said that after the building changed hands he was told he could have some of the Winston Tower letters if he wanted them.

BTW: Nick Doumas (Steve’s dad) started the Dixie Grill at the current site of Camel City BBQ, and later went on to operate the Lighthouse restaurant on Burke Street for many years! SOURCE: the Winston Salem Journal.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/camel-city-bbq-now-sports-w-and-s-letters/article

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Bishop McGuiness High School (Hwy 66) Kernersville = 8:30am – 2pm

Triad Math and Science Academy in Greensboro = 10am – 2:30pm

Yadkin Family YMCA in Yadkinville = 2 – 6:30pm

Sharpe Road Church of Christ in Greensboro = 2 – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Join WBFJ at the 6th annual ‘Feet for the Street’ 5K + 7 Miler

this Saturday morning (April 27) at Salem Lake Greenway. WBFJ will provide the music!

*Check-in starting around 7:30am Saturday morning (Salem Lake playground area). The 7 Miler begins at 8:45 am…the 5K race at 9am. Race details at www.wsstreetschool.org

The Winston Salem Street School is a private, non-profit faith based alternative educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area!

“Unsung Hero” the movie opens nationwide this Friday (April 26)!

Traffic Alert: Thomasville

One lane CLOSED each direction for Bridge replacement and improvements.

BUS 85 (Hwy 29/70) near Old Thomasville Road.

Expect delays through November 2026, according to the Lexington Dispatch.

“The bridges at this location (were) constructed in 1950 and are nearing the end of their service life. The new bridges will include it wider shoulders and taller barrier rails.” -Larry Shaver, resident engineer for NCDOT (DC office)

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/section-of-davidson-county-highway-to-be-reduced-to-one-lane-for-two-years-whole/article

UPDATE: The NC-DMV 'Tag office' in Lexington is finally back open (as of 9am this morning). The license plate agency (LPA) re-opened (at 9am) at the same location as the previous 'tag office' (at Parkway Plaza Shopping Center) in Lexington (that closed last September). *In North Carolina, NC-DMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays.

In North Carolina, NC-DMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

*Make property tax payments and registration renewals online at MyNCDMV.gov.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-04-22-ncdmv-license-plate-agency-lexington.aspx

Triad Honor Flight

Left PTI in Greensboro earlier this morning headed for DC.

Return flight this evening back to PTI!

Source: WXII 12