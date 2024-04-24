I want to begin this Wednesday Word expressing my deep condolences to Mandisa’s family, friends, and fans. It’s not been quite a week since we all learned of her passing. I am still in shock and unbelief. The wonderful perk of working at WBFJ is sometimes having the opportunity to meet some of the folks we play on-air. Mandisa was one of those that we hosted several times in concert. She was always the same Jesus-loving, consistent, joy-filled, infectious lady who loved those in her space. I am thankful for her ministry and how she helped us all to be overcomers through the ministry of her songs. Now when I think of Mandisa, I think of her as being among the great cloud of witnesses referred to Hebrews 12:1. She is now home with her Savior cheering us all on to stay the course and run the race with the joy set before us by Jesus, Himself!!!!!! Thank you, Mandisa, for your life and ministry!

Last night, we hosted a Private Pre-screening to the movie Unsung Hero. Another opportunity to sit in awe of our faithful God to the Smallbone family. It was a great movie, very well done. I think when you see this movie you will see some of your story in theirs. Not the same circumstance but the same prevailing prayers and petitions laid before God, answering on your behalf. The Smallbones story is one of a family who has it all, loses it all, begins again, and never loses their faith in their faithful God!!! Thankfully, they kept fighting the fight of faith and we now have the beautiful ministry of Rebecca St. James & For King & Country!!!! There is so much more to this story than I am sharing. Go see it and find out who the Unsung Hero is! I hope you will find yourself recounting all the ways God has moved in your lives as I did in my family’s lives!!!!!! My favorite quote by David’s dad is, “Your family is not in the way, your family is the way.”

Speaking of family, next week we have a very important time in the WBFJ family’s life. Sharathon 2024 will be taking place, on Wednesday, May 1, Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3. We are thankful for each of you who call WBFJ your Family station. Your partnership in ministry through your giving and serving is greatly appreciated by each of us who work at WBFJ. Your giving enables us to fulfill the mission of sharing the Good News of Jesus over the airwaves, locally and globally. Your ministry partnership allows us to be in the community sharing His love!!! We are grateful!!!! We ask our good & gracious God to bless you Abundantly!!! We hope and pray that you will continue to partner with us in the days ahead.

The verse that has constantly been going through my heart and mind recently is familiar to many; Yet who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” Esther 4:14 Wherever we find ourselves in life, join me in trusting our God who has a plan and purpose for each of us, for such a time as this!!!!!

Love & Blessings,

bonnie