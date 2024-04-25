Thursday News for April 25, 2024

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the statewide Republican second primary begins TODAY (April 25) and runs through May 11. Important info about your polling place and your sample ballot (if available) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The ‘second primary election day’ is Tuesday, May 14. www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A few reminders regarding the second Primary from the NC State Board of Elections…

Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen levels remain elevated. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain Street) = 9am – 1:30pm

Calvary Baptist Church (Sechrist Building) Peace Haven Rd (WS) = 2:30 – 7pm

The Summit Church (Hwy 68) Oak Ridge = 1:30 – 6pm

Friday, April 26, 2024

Ragsdale High School in Jamestown = 8:30 – 2pm

United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Avenue) = 10am – 2pm

Reeds UMC (Old Hwy 64) in Lexington = 1:30pm – 6pm

Number of the Day = 3.6 million

That’s the number of babies born in the US last year – the lowest birth rate in more than a century — according to the CDC. The birth rate was the highest among women ages 30 to 34 while the teen birth rate reached a record low.

www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/us-births-fell-last-year-marking-end-late-pandemic-rebound-experts-say-rcna149308

Streaming and texting on the moon? NASA is partnering with a major cellular company to install a simple 4G network on the moon later this year. CNN

Two individuals honored at the annual Lexington Area Crime Stoppers banquet.

Lt. Chris Stilwell of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was named the 2024 Crime Stoppers Officer of the Year in Davidson County. (Stilwell was shot while at a standoff in the Denton in May 2023).

Amanda Leonard, Digital Forensic Specialist of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, received the Davidson County Law Enforcement Civilian of the Year Award.

This is the second-year that employees of local law enforcement agencies – who are not sworn officers – were recognized. These are individuals who work as administrative assistants, specialists or communications operators.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/deputy-shot-last-year-named-2024-crime-stopper-officer-of-the-year/article

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol unveiled their new patrol vehicles recently. A fleet of 2024 Ford Mustangs. Details: https://bityl.co/PVd8

Mandisa Remembered…

A celebration of life service is planned for this Saturday at NOON at Brentwood Baptist church in Tenneessee (11am central time).

*Mandisa passed away last Thursday at her home near Nashville. She was 47…

Perfect weather 'Feet for the Street' 5K + 7 Miler this Saturday morning at Salem Lake Greenway, benefitting the Winston Salem Street School – a private, non-profit faith based educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area! *Check-in starting around 7:30am Saturday morning

BBQ Plate Meal honoring fallen Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf this Saturday (April 27) starting at 11:30am at Southern Theater and Event Center in Denton.

You have the option of BBQ or BBQ Chicken (along with BBQ Slaw and Potato Salad).

Plates are Dine in OR Carry Out.

All plates are by DONATION ONLY with everything going back to the Metcalf Family.

Checks are welcomed and can be made out to the Ronnie Metcalf Fund.

Praying for peaceful gatherings on our college campuses…

Pro-Palestinian protests continue at major US universities, with nearly 100 people arrested at the University of Southern California and dozens arrested at the University of Texas in Austin on Wednesday. At Columbia University, dozens of protesters said they won’t disperse until the school agrees to cut ties with Israel.

*On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson called on Columbia University’s president to resign if she cannot bring order to the campus. https://thehill.com

North Carolina’s 2024 Legislative Session began this week (April 24) in Raleigh.

Serving in this role requires these individuals to make so many important decisions.

Frequently these decisions must be made quickly, and many of them have lobbyists and citizens actively advocating for one side or the other. This type of leadership is not for the faint of heart, and our leaders need our prayers.

North Carolina Family Policy shares 4 Ways to Pray for our Legislators…

Pray That They Would See People Like God Sees People

Pray That They Would Be Filled with Grace and Understanding

Pray That They Would Have Wisdom

Pray for Them by Name

“And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.”

Ephesians 6:18

Founded in 1991, the North Carolina Family Policy Council is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research and education organization dedicated to the preservation of the family and traditional family values.