Friday News for April 26, 2024

Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen levels remain elevated. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, April 26, 2024

Ragsdale High School in Jamestown = 8:30 – 2pm

United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Avenue) = 10am – 2pm

Reeds UMC (Old Hwy 64) in Lexington = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the statewide Republican second primary runs through May 11. The ‘second primary election day’ is Tuesday, May 14.

Important info about your polling place and your sample ballot (if available) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A few reminders regarding the second Primary from the NC State Board of Elections…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2024/04/24/8-reminders-voters-early-voting-begins-2024-second-primary

BBQ Plate Meal honoring fallen Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf set for this Saturday (April 27) starting at 11:30am at Southern Theater and Event Center in Denton.

You have the option of BBQ or BBQ Chicken (along with BBQ Slaw and Potato Salad).

Plates are Dine in OR Carry Out.

All plates are by DONATION ONLY with everything going back to the Metcalf Family. Checks are welcomed and can be made out to the Ronnie Metcalf Fund.

https://www.facebook.com/dfdsta39

Remembering Mandisa …

A celebration of life service will be LIVESTREAMED around noon on Saturday.

Check out the Link brentwoodbaptist.com/mandisa on the News Blog (wbfj.fm).

*Mandisa passed away last Thursday at her home near Nashville. She was 47…

New this morning: A pro-Palestinian tent encampment has formed on campus at UNC-Chapel Hill. The group “UNC Students for Justice in Palestine” appeared to be around 100 people in more than two dozen tents at Polk Place around noon (Friday). Similar encampments have popped up at colleges and universities across the country.

https://www.wral.com/story/pro-palestinian-tent-encampment-forms-at-unc-chapel-hill/21401380/

At New York’s Columbia University, where Anti-Israel protests began last week, the faculty senate is expected to vote today on a resolution admonishing the school’s president over several of her decisions.

On the West Coast, the University of Southern California on Thursday canceled its main commencement ceremony next month, citing “new safety measures in place” due to ongoing ‘protests’. CNN

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will soon be utilizing

their new fleet of 2024 Ford Mustangs. Details: https://bityl.co/PVd8

Perfect weather ‘Feet for the Street’ 5K + 7 Miler this Saturday morning at Salem Lake Greenway, benefitting the Winston Salem Street School –

a private, non-profit faith based educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area!

*Check-in starting around 7:30am Saturday morning www.wsstreetschool.org

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-back Day

In Forsyth County, a Drug Take-Back Day event – targeting unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs – will be held this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem.

You just gather your unwanted medications and simply drive through the Bolton Elementary School parking lot for a quick and secure drop-off.

Trained, licensed personnel will legally dispose of all collected medications.

*Sponsored by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Novant Health, and Inmar Intelligence.

Stats…

Unused medications are the leading cause of child poisonings.

*Most Americans (76%) have unused or expired drugs at home, with many unsure of how to dispose of them safely.

*Close to 50% of misused prescription painkillers are obtained from a friend or relative, often from their medicine cabinet.

*Teens are especially at risk. A majority of tween (70%) obtain prescription drugs from friends, family or their own home. www.safemedicinedrop.com

Source: Inmar’s 2023 National Survey on Consumer Drug Take-Back Awareness

https://journalnow.com/news/local/community-take-back-prescription-drugs-day-set-for-saturday/article

TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance said Thursday that it has no plans to sell the social media platform, in response to President Biden signing a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban of the popular app. Lawmakers have warned that TikTok is a national security threat. TikTok’s parent company is now faced with being pressured to find a new owner within (9) months or be banned from the US entirely. CNN

Deadly aggressive driving…

A man died Thursday afternoon after a three-car crash on University Parkway south where witnesses say he was driving “aggressively.” According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, report that a car driven by Michael Eugene Montgomery was “observed to be driving aggressively by following too closely and speeding.”

Police say Montgomery then hit two vehicles, a Ford SUV and a Jeep, and then collided with a metal light pole…https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/1-dead-after-driving-aggressively-on-university-parkway-winston-salem-police-say/

Sad news: Warren King, affectionately known as “Mr Thomasville,” passed away earlier in the week at High Point Hospice Home. Warren was 82.

Warren King was well known for his spirited love for Thomasville.

“Warren was probably the ‘KINDEST’ person I’ve ever met in my life. He certainly never met a stranger. And Warren was probably the most popular person in town,” suggests Scott Styers, a friend of Warren King.

“At one time, he had one city council person taking him to football games, another city council person taking him to HiToms’ baseball games and the former mayor taking him (routinely) to get his haircut…”

Warren was a long-time ambassador of the Finch YMCA in Thomasville. They even named an award after him called the “Warren King Spirit of The Y Award”.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/thomasville-community-members-reflect-on-legacy-left-by-warren-king/