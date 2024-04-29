Monday News for April 29, 2024

Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen levels remain elevated. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, April 29, 2024

Phoenix Academy High School (Clinard Farms Rd, High Point) = 8am – 1pm

Muir’s Chapel UMC in Greensboro = 12:30pm – 5pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church (Liberty Drive) Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Tanglewood clubhouse is set to close on May 13 to make way for the construction of a new clubhouse at Tanglewood Park’s golf course. Operations will shift to a temporary clubhouse located at Shelter 4 within the park on Tuesday May 14. The current clubhouse has been around since 1974.The new $5 million-dollar facility should be completed in 2025. Source: Forsyth County press release

https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/tanglewood-clubhouse-to-be-replaced-soon/article

Taylor Swift and Relationships 101

“English 1500: Taylor’s Version” is coming to students at East Carolina University this Fall. The class will focus on para-social relationships, which Dr. Anna Froula describes as an affinity that you have with a pop star that you don’t know in person but feels like a real relationship. These can veer into unhealthy and obsessive behaviors.

The Taylor Swift class at ECU will meet a general education humanities requirement.

https://news.ecu.edu/2024/04/16/english-1500-taylors-version-prepares-for-its-era/

Box Office Update: “Unsung Hero” #2 in theaters after its opening weekend nationwide.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

#1 distraction while driving is ‘Texting’.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving

Remembering Mandisa…

American Idol will pay tribute to Mandisa TONIGHT on ABC (8pm).

Idol Alumni Danny Gokey, Colton Dixon and Melinda Doolittle are scheduled to appear and perform.

*Mandisa was a Top 10 contestant on Season 5 of American Idol back in 2006…

www.jesusfreakhideout.com/news/2024/04/28.AMERICANIDOLtoairLIVEtributetoMANDISAtomorrowMondayApril29.asp

Check out the ‘Celebration of Life’ service honoring the late Mandisa Hundley from this past weekend (that link) on the News Blog (wbfj.fm).

brentwoodbaptist.com/mandisa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMhnyy-di4U

*Mandisa passed away April 18 at her home near Nashville. She was 47…

Free community awareness event.

Abolition NC will be showing their documentary and providing discussion…

‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’

Thursday, May 2 at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30.)

Location: Community Bible Church in High Point

Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP

Special free ‘educational’ event providing awareness + resources…

– Hear survivor stories

– Discover how to recognize trafficking

-Understand how to respond

– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online

*Some content presented will be PG-13.

Strike avoided. Daimler Truck and the United Auto Workers reaching a favorable new contract deal that could provide stability and enhanced job security for more than 7,000 workers. The union had threatened a strike late last week. The vast majority of the union employees work in North Carolina with Freightliner, Thomas Built Buses and Western Star plants, as well as at parts facilities in Atlanta and Memphis. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/employment/daimler-uaw-deal-

Prayer concern. Emergency crews are still searching for a man who slipped into the water and never resurfaced. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said a 44-year-old man helped save some family members struggling in the water at the Ararat River and Yadkin River juncture around lunchtime on Sunday…

North Carolina Forest Service: Looks like a ‘campfire’ was the cause of the massive wildfire that burned for weeks on Sauratown Mountain at the end of 2023.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/cause-of-massive-sauratown-mountain-fire-that-burned-more-than-800-acres-revealed/

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the statewide Republican second primary runs through May 11. The ‘second primary election day’ is Tuesday, May 14.

Important info about your polling place and your sample ballot (if available) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A few reminders regarding the second Primary from the NC State Board of Elections…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2024/04/24/8-reminders-voters-early-voting-begins-2024-second-primary

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

Bojangles is still offering that FREE Cajun Filet Biscuit thru Tuesday (April 30).

All you have to do is download the Bojangles app, order a Cajun Filet Biscuit and enter the promo code “Gamecocks” to get your freebie.

The giveaway is celebrating the University of South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team’s national championship and their undefeated season.

*The offer is valid at participating Bojangles locations in both North and South Carolina.

https://www.charlotteonthecheap.com/bojangles-free-cajun-filet-biscuit-gamecocks/