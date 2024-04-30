Tuesday News for April 30, 2024

Final day of April…

It’s Prayer and Praise Day at WBFJ

Remembering Mandisa. Last night on American Idol, former Idol contestants Danny Gokey, Colton Dixon and Melinda Doolittle performed ‘Shackles’ in honor of Mandisa.

*Mandisa was a Top 10 contestant on Season 5 of American Idol back in 2006…

Check out the ‘Celebration of Life’ service honoring the late Mandisa Hundley from this past weekend (that link) on the News Blog (wbfj.fm).

*Mandisa passed away April 18 at her home near Nashville. She was 47…

Charlotte strong. Four officers were fatally wounded and four more injured while officers were trying to serve a warrant at a home in east Charlotte. Three members of the US Marshals Service and one CMPD officer were shot and killed.

*Charlotte-Meck police officer Joshua Eyer leaves behind a wife and a 3-year-old son.

Free community awareness event.

Abolition NC will be showing their documentary and providing discussion…

‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’

Thursday, May 2 at Community Bible Church in High Point at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30.)

Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP

Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.

– Hear survivor stories

– Discover how to recognize trafficking

– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online

Unrest on College campuses. The UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine said more than two dozen protesters were arrested early Tuesday morning . The group has called for the university to divest itself and the university endowment from any investments that benefit Israel. Protesters set up an encampment over the weekend, following similar encampment protests at universities around the nation. University officials told the protesters, which include students from neighboring universities as well, they were in violation of university policy.

Update. First responders have recovered the body of a 44-year-old Dobson man who went under the water near the juncture of the Ararat and Yadkin rivers on Sunday and never resurfaced. Benny Ernest Bowers Jr. was overcome by the waters while saving his children, who were in distress on the river. Bowers was able to get his children to safety before going under. Prayers for the family in their tragic loss…

More than 23 million US households will be forced to pay hundreds more per year or give up internet access as a key federal aid program runs out of money. Specifically, a federal benefit known as the Affordable Connectivity Program — which covers home internet service for low-income Americans — could end in May.

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the statewide Republican second primary continues through May 11. The ‘second primary election day’ is Tuesday, May 14.

Important info about your polling place and your sample ballot (if available) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A few reminders regarding the second Primary from the NC State Board of Elections…

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Box Office Update

“Unsung Hero” still in the Top 5 after its opening weekend nationwide.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

#1 distraction while driving is ‘Texting’.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving