Human Trafficking Awareness documentary
Free community awareness event.
Abolition NC will be showing their documentary and providing discussion ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ happening Thursday, May 2 at Community Bible Church in High Point at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30.)
Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP
Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.
– Hear survivor stories
– Discover how to recognize trafficking
– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online
Info at 336-298-2208