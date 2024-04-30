WHAT'S NEW
Human Trafficking Awareness documentary

April 30, 2024

Free community awareness event.

Abolition NC will be showing their documentary and providing discussion ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ happening Thursday, May 2 at Community Bible Church in High Point at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30.)

Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP

Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.

– Hear survivor stories
– Discover how to recognize trafficking
– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online

Info at 336-298-2208

 

