Human Trafficking Awareness documentary

Free community awareness event.

Abolition NC will be showing their documentary and providing discussion ‘Bring to Light: Unveiling Truth About Human Trafficking’ happening Thursday, May 2 at Community Bible Church in High Point at 7pm (Doors open at 6:30.)

Visit their website www.AbolitionNC.org/light to RSVP

Tell them you heard about it on WBFJ radio !!

Special free ‘educational’ event. Some content presented will be PG-13.

– Hear survivor stories

– Discover how to recognize trafficking

– Learn strategies to keep kids safe online

Info at 336-298-2208