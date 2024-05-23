May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Stroke is a major cause of serious disability.

In the U.S., more than 800,000 people suffer from strokes each year.

Dr Amy Guzik, associate Professor of Neurology with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist Health, stresses that very second counts.

Know the SIGNS. Symptoms of stroke include…

Sudden NUMBNESS or weakness of face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden CONFUSION, trouble speaking, or trouble understanding speech

Sudden TROUBLE SEEING in one or both eyes

Sudden TROUBLE WALKING, dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination

Sudden SEVERE HEADACHE with no known cause

