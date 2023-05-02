Non-Profit Ministries

SALEM PREGNANCY CARE CENTER

Salem Pregnancy Care Center of Winston-Salem is in need of several items such as:

Diapers, Formula, Baby Food. Also, volunteers are needed in several areas.

http://spcclife.org

336.760.3680

SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem is in need of food items. Non-perishable food items (especially canned items) to donate to the food pantry for distribution to children in need throughout the community.

http://salvationarmycarolinas.org

336.723.6366

CRISIS CONTROL MINISTRY

Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County is in need of several non-perishable food items: especially canned mixed vegetables & jelly are needed to help restock the food pantry and feed those in need throughout our community! Also, Crisis Control Ministry offers a free state-licensed pharmacy!

http://crisiscontrol.org

(336) 724-7875

SUNNYSIDE MINISTRY

Sunnyside Ministry of Forsyth County is collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food pantry! Sunnyside Ministry serves people in parts of Southern Forsyth and Northern Davidson Counties and is operated by the Moravian Church in America, Southern Province.

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday (8-4)

http://sunnysideministry.org

(336) 724-7558

WINSTON-SALEM RESCUE MISSION

The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission needs food pantry items such as: canned vegetables, coffee, cereal, oatmeal, jelly, cooking oil & other items.

Also… VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!! The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission houses and helps hurting men find healing in the Good News of the Gospel!

http://wsrescue.org

(336) 723-1848

CITY LIGHTS MINISTRY

City Lights Ministry of Winston-Salem need non-perishable food items to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem). Drop off days & hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3). City Lights Ministry is committed to providing hope and building futures for children, and their families living in adverse conditions of the inner city.

http://citylightsministry.org

(336) 831-1003