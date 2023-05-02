WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Non-Profit Ministries

Non-Profit Ministries

wbfj-kurt
May 2, 2023

 

 

SALEM PREGNANCY CARE CENTER
Salem Pregnancy Care Center of Winston-Salem is in need of several items such as:
Diapers, Formula, Baby Food. Also, volunteers are needed in several areas.

http://spcclife.org
336.760.3680

 

 

SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem is in need of food items. Non-perishable food items (especially canned items) to donate to the food pantry for distribution to children in need throughout the community.

 http://salvationarmycarolinas.org
336.723.6366

 

 

CRISIS CONTROL MINISTRY
Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County is in need of several non-perishable food items: especially canned mixed vegetables & jelly are needed to help restock the food pantry and feed those in need throughout our community! Also, Crisis Control Ministry offers a free state-licensed pharmacy!

http://crisiscontrol.org
(336) 724-7875

 

 

SUNNYSIDE MINISTRY
Sunnyside Ministry of Forsyth County is collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food pantry! Sunnyside Ministry serves people in parts of Southern Forsyth and Northern Davidson Counties and is operated by the Moravian Church in America, Southern Province.
Hours of operation: Monday – Friday (8-4)

http://sunnysideministry.org
(336) 724-7558

 

 

WINSTON-SALEM RESCUE MISSION
The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission needs food pantry items such as: canned vegetables, coffee, cereal, oatmeal, jelly, cooking oil & other items.
Also… VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!! The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission houses and helps hurting men find healing in the Good News of the Gospel!

http://wsrescue.org
(336) 723-1848

 

 

CITY LIGHTS MINISTRY
City Lights Ministry of Winston-Salem need non-perishable food items to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem). Drop off days & hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3). City Lights Ministry is committed to providing hope and building futures for children, and their families living in adverse conditions of the inner city. 

 http://citylightsministry.org
(336) 831-1003

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 2, 2023

Is my money safe?

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2023

Iconic Arby’s sign will remain in Winston-Salem?

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2023

NC DMV: Walk-ins welcome

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2023

Tuesday News: May 02, 2023

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2023

Eat out. Take out. Help out!

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.