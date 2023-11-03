Friday News

One-stop, in-person early voting continues thru this Saturday, Nov. 4th,

at ‘select locations’. General Municipal Election statewide will be Tuesday, November 7th. *Sites and voting hours plus new Voter ID requirements on the News Blog.

Crossnore Communities for Children announced on Thursday the public phase of a $41 million fundraising campaign that will go, in part, toward opening and operating a new charter school at its Reynolda Road campus. Crossnore plans to open the charter school in the fall of 2025 for children on campus and in the Winston-Salem community. A K-8 school, it expects to eventually reach an enrollment of 180 students. Called “Promise of Home”, the campaign will provide support for its locations in Winston-Salem, Avery County, Hendersonville and, eventually, the metropolitan area around Charlotte. Crossnore has already raised $35 million, or 85% of its goal and hopes to raise the final $6 million by the Fall of 2024.

How many Pumpkins do You have on Your porch right now? And what should you do with them when you’re ready to redecorate? One Landfill Official says that if you throw the pumpkins in the trash, when they get to the Landfill they decompose and put off methane gas, which in turn affects Air Quality and takes up needed space in the Landfill. Some more environment-friendly ways to handle the pumpkins includes Composting the gourds… Feeding them to certain kinds of animals… and even Donating the pumpkins. Some of those methods can be fun for the whole family. For a more complete list of how to discard of your pumpkins click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

More than 10 Free Screenings, Tests and other Health-related services

will be available to the public this Saturday, Nov. 4th, at the 23rd annual Share the Health Fair. This is a Free Event held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza in Winston-Salem. The event is open to All Adults regardless of Insurance coverage, Income level or Immigration status. A variety of vaccinations and screenings will be offered, including: Flu vaccinations – Glucose and cholesterol testing – Glaucoma and Vision testing – Lung Function testing – Car Seat Safety Checks.

Cedar Fair, the company that owns Carowinds, will merge with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The merger will bring a New Six Flags Headquarters to the Queen City. The company will be then comprised of 42 Amusement Parks and Nine Resort properties across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

For the month of November, all Thomas Tire locations in North Carolina are offering a free oil change if you come in with 20 non-perishable items for donation. For the past 12 years, Thomas Tire & Automotive has been getting back to their community in their annual Food for Oil campaign. Eric Arnold, whose been with the company for 34 years says – “It became apparent that the food banks are pretty much diminished after the Thanksgiving holiday, so what we do the whole month long when the customers bring in the 20 items and then we donate the first week in December and then that helps those families and communities get through Christmas and the first of the year.” As a North Carolina-based company, Thomas Tire believes that it must give back to the place it calls home.