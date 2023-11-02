Thursday News

WBFJ NEWS – Thursday, November 02, 2023

The Texas Rangers won their FIRST World Series title ever with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5! Nathan Eovaldi pitched six innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and now the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-season franchise history! https://www.wxii12.com/article/texas-rangers-win-first-world-series-title/45717131

In one month, Medicaid coverage will expand to tens of thousands of people in North Carolina. The income requirements for people to get health coverage on Medicaid have gone up, meaning people who made too much before, might qualify now. The message from the county Medicaid teams is to apply today. You do not have to wait until Dec. 1, that is the date your benefits will kick in. However, Medicaid directors in the Triad are asking you to apply soon because there will be a big increase in applications next month and it could take longer to get approved.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/medicaid-expansion-launching-in-a-month-applications-open-now/

Mid America Pet Food is recalling three lots of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula. The affected products were manufactured in the company’s Mount Pleasant facility and distributed to various retailers across the country. The voluntary recall comes after a third party conducted a random sampling and found that three lots of the product tested positive for salmonella, according to the FDA. For a list of Lot Numbers click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/news/dog-food-sold-nationwide-recalled-due-to-possible-salmonella-risk/

Does it feel like there are more people in your city than a few years ago? Depending on where you live, that might actually be the case. While you may think a city like Los Angeles or New York City would be at the top, it was Buckeye, Arizona, that has seen the largest growth since 2017 – Back in 2000, Buckeye’s population was a mere 6,537, Now they top 114,000. In North Carolina, Concord, in Cabarrus County, came in at #10 nationally with an increase from 92,072 to 109,898. Cary ranked 52, Durham 66, High Point 117, Greensboro 140, Charlotte 149, Winston-Salem 152 and Raleigh 196. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/which-north-carolina-city-is-growing-the-fastest/

SOME TOP THINGS to Buy in November – Seasonal Produce – Food Storage Containers – Wedding Dresses – Baking Supplies – Veteran’s Day Sales – Early Black Friday Deals! https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/months/November/

Speaking of Things to Buy – with Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Holiday Season is about to kick into Full Gear… So, we have a link from the Winston Salem Journal’s website to a few gifts that might be the perfect way to say Thanks to a Host or Hostess, and you can grab a few now to save yourself the stress of last-minute shopping. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/nation-world/home-gardening/grab-these-50-or-less-host-and-hostess-gifts-now-for-an-easy-holiday-season/collection_f87588de-cd0a-5473-9c57-b0a384732b44.html#1

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: FREEZE WARNING until 9:00am! … Sunny … High 53

Tonight: Clear … Low 30

Tomorrow: Sunny … High 60