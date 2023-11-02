WHAT'S NEW
S@5: Power Cross ministries (Jeff and Natalie Storment)

November 2, 2023

‘Practice hard. Pray harder’

Power Cross is a Christian based ‘youth athletic enrichment ministry’ providing young men – age 7 and up- with positive role models and a vision for what their lives can be in Christ.

Jeff and Natalie Storment (founders of Power Cross) share with Verne (WBFJ) about their humble beginnings back in 2006 – when a handful of boys came over to their home to enjoy fellowship, a meal, backyard football and a 5-minute Bible study.

Power Cross has two locations – Statesville and Salisbury – with hopes of expanding into the Triad (Winston-Salem area).

The core elements of Power Cross include nutrition, athletics, academics, Bible study and discipleship.

“The mission of Power Cross is simple- spread the life-changing Word of Christ into our community. By reaching out to the young men in our community, we aim to provide a “gang” of Christian brothers with whom they can walk through life with. We aim to teach young men how to use the tools they have been blessed with, in hopes to build and glorify the kingdom of God. We live out our mission through programs designed to attract and shape the lives of young men in our communities.”
Learn more at www.powercross.org

Power Cross is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for November
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 5, 2023)

