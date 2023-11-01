Wednesday News

WBFJ NEWS – Wednesday, November 01, 2023

North Carolina’s Fifth Veterans’ Home opened to Much Fanfare on Tuesday. It sits next to the VA Hospital, which opened in February 2016, right across the street from the Kernersville Medical Center, on Kernersville Medical Parkway. Veterans who were present for the Celebration said they truly hope the new facility will be a further help to their compadres. (Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th)

As we get ready to get our first wave of cold weather of the season, it's a good time to be reminded that outdoor pets need special care as the weather gets colder. Ordinances in Forsyth and Guilford counties require that pet owners provide a shelter that protects the animal from the extremes of weather conditions in Summer AND Winter. Often the shelter available for a dog in Summer is inadequate for the Winter months. For a list of Further Reminders and suggestions click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

Toyota has announced thousands more jobs and billions more in investments to the mega site that is already slated to employ thousands in the Piedmont Triad. On Tuesday, Toyota held a conference about the future of their battery manufacturing site in Liberty, stating that a new $8 billion investment will create 3,000 Additional jobs for the 1,800-acre site, bringing the total to over 5,000 jobs and $13.9 billion invested in the project.

Fire Department wants to make sure you’re safe and warm, inside.

Fire Department wants to make sure you're safe and warm, inside.

Hunter Pegram, Deputy Fire Marshall for the department says it's important to be careful where you place your heater. "Whether you have a gas-fired furnace or a portable space heater, let's be mindful that you need to keep it at least three feet away from any type of combustible materials; whether it's a couch, chair," Pegram said. Another helpful tip is to check your carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms.

A Good Number of people will be turning up the thermostat over the next few days, and that means next month you’ll be seeing it in your bill. If you’re looking for a way to save money on heat, here’s what not to do. Homeowners will often just turn the vents off. Problem with That is that these systems are designed to move a certain amount of airflow and if we’re choking down the system in any way, then we’re starving it which will cause breakdowns and higher utility costs.

#1 Don’t close vents in rooms you’re not using. It doesn’t make the house any warmer and it hurts the system.

#2 Open your blinds when it’s sunny to let the warmth in.

#3 Change your air filters. It’s no longer once a year. The Experts say you should check and see what your air filter looks like every 30 days.

A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway will be closed after multiple reports of visitors feeding and attempting to hold a young bear, the National Park Service says. On Oct. 30, officials said the scenic route from milepost 367.6 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375.6 at Ox Creek Road is closed until further notice.

TOP 10 THINGS TO BUY IN November

10.) Seasonal Produce – 9.) Food Storage Containers – 8.) Main Dishes for Holiday Celebrations – 7.) Home Services – 6.) Cookware – 5.) Wedding Dresses –

4.) Baking Supplies – 3.) Veteran’s Day Sales – 2.) Early Black Friday Deals – and the Number ONE Thing to buy in November – 1.) Halloween Leftovers!

