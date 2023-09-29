Friday News for September 29, 2023

Beautiful weather for the start of the Carolina Classic Fair

Today is National Coffee Day

Water Boil Advisory in parts of Walnut Cove over the next 24 hours? Residents can pick up a FREE case of water at the Walnut Cove Fire Department. Local press release

A statewide Meredith College poll on the 2024 Governor’s race has Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein with a commanding lead over other candidates running.

However, there were more potential VOTERS unsure of who they are voting for in the March primary than either front-runner had support.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/latest-nc-governors-poll-finds-robinson-stein-well-ahead-but-many-voters-still-undecided/article_c621f9f0-5c86-11ee-a4b4-b39e30636ae2.html

“Be #VoteReady in 2023 and beyond”

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections. https://www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2023/09/15/5-ways-be-voteready-north-carolina-national-voter-registration-day

5 quick and easy ways to be #VoteReady in North Carolina (News Blog)…

Update: Annual vehicle emissions inspections in North Carolina will likely be ‘eliminated’ in most counties -pending EPA approval -under an exemption tucked into the state budget recently approved by legislators. The exception will be in Mecklenburg County.

NOTE: Safety inspections will still be required statewide every other year on all vehicles that are at least three years old.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-regional/nc-emissions-tests-to-end-except-in-mecklenburg

Reminder: The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (Tag office) in Lexington is CLOSING at the close of business TODAY (Sept 29).

The current operator’s contract ends.

The DMV is looking for another private contractor for Lexington.

Additional plate agencies that offer service Monday through Friday:

Thomasville — 1033 Randolph St., Suite 13, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-474-6755

Mocksville, 1047 Yadkinville Rd., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 336-753-6677

Salisbury, 130 E. Kerr St., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 704-633-5312

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/lexington-license-plate-agency-to-close-sept-29/

‘The Blind’, the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson, in theaters now.

A true, inspiring story of faith, love, and redemption on the big screen!

Check locations and show times across the Triad and beyond (by zip code)

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Blind/theaters

Podcast where they share more about their story.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-blind-movie-podcast-the-robertson-family-story

Friday Night High School Football

https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

College Football

ESPN College GameDay will be in Durham on Saturday.

The 3-hour “premier pregame show” will travel to Duke as the undefeated Blue Devils (4-0) face off against Notre Dame this Saturday night in Durham.

In the 30 years of the show, College GameDay has been to Duke for basketball games, but never for football.

TRAFFIC

Fall Foliage Fridays on WBFJ!

Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld

aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ!

*Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone

*Full ‘Harvest’ moon TONIGHT (Sept 29) will be the 4th and final ‘Super Moon’.

…Full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/30/world/august-supermoon-blue-moon-saturn-scn/index.html?utm_source=trendbar

Your National Weather Service Forecast

Today: Mix of sun and clouds…High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear…Low 60

The Weekend: Mostly sunny…Highs near 80

Early morning LOWS in the upper 50s

Weather reports on WBFJ

Lewisville Drug Company, YOUR hometown pharmacy

Learn more at lewisvilledrug.com

VOICE TRACKERS DELIGHT (SEPT 30 – Oct 1, 2023)

The Carolina Classic Fair begins in Winston-Salem through Sunday, October 8

WBFJ at the Gazebo – stop by and play PLINKO with a PURPOSE.

https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

Enrollment has begun…

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st.

More than 600,000 people in our state can now begin enrolling. The best way to apply is online through ePASS. You can also apply in-person, phone or mailed applications.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Jobs: Publix is hosting a 3-day job fair this weekend.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Sept 29 – Oct 1) from 9am to 5pm at the Double Tree Hotel on University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Please fill out an application ahead of time – apply.publix.jobs. *Workers need for their newest store (soon to open) at the corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/publix-holds-job-events-for-newest-winston-salem-store/article

Job Alert: UPS hiring over 700 seasonal workers in Greensboro

The hourly pay starts at $21 for package handlers and driver helpers —driving jobs start at $23. https://www.jobs-ups.com/?dclid=CMLAndzmyYEDFTHP9gIdAmgFbw

N.C. A&T’s ‘Blue and Gold Marching Machine’ will perform in the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on January 1st.

Donations are being collected to help the band with travel expenses by

texting BGMM to 41444 or https://ncat.edu/contact-us/index.php

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Actually, there is a critical need for type O blood donors. *Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY thru the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Study: Do NOT clean your plate? By not eating every bite on your plate, you can eliminate approximately 280 calories every single day.

*Research revealing that 92% of adults eat every single bite on their plate!

Source: “Eat This Not That” (a study from Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews)

https://www.eatthis.com/weight-loss-secrets/?

Update: You can once again get FREE COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to your home. Order here: https://www.covid.gov/tests

Also, before you toss your older ‘expired’ Covid tests kits, check to see if they are actually still good. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list

Ounce of prevention. Medical experts agree that ‘basic hygiene’ goes a long way in keeping all of us healthy during Flu (Covid-19, RSV) season.

Most viruses are transmitted through direct contact.

Couch and sneeze into your elbow.

Wash your hands frequently (and use hand sanitizer in between).

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/12/health/return-to-school-coronavirus-wellness/index.html

Tis the start of ‘virus’ season. https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html

*If you become sick: Write down symptoms. Stay home. See a doctor. Get tested.

Lots of information to help keep you and your family healthy on the News Blog.

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm

A good treatment option for indigestion may already be in your spice rack?

According to a new study, Turmeric might help treat your indigestion.

In the US, Tumeric has been used as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant dietary supplement. https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/health/turmeric-indigestion-wellness/index.html

Reminder: Lifeway Christian Resources is discontinuing its music website that provides sheet music, instrumental charts, choral arrangements, demos, and other resources for worship services. Church leaders will have until this Saturday, Sept. 30 to download all content in their www.lifewayworship.com account before it shuts down.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/end-era-these-christian-universities-bookstores-and-music-resources-just-shut-down?

According to 2020 U.S. Census data, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Questions? Contact the State Board of Election at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov or your county board of elections.

Find out more about voter registration, Municipal Election dates and Voter ID

https://www.ncsbe.gov/