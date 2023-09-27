Sunday@5 (October 1, 2023)

State House Representative Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) will help explain the new Medicaid expansion in North Carolina.

Who does it help? How does it help? And what’s the difference between Medicare vs Medicaid?

“Expansion makes financial sense for our state, especially our rural areas. Health care in rural parts of North Carolina is often challenged.” -Rep Donny Lambeth

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina officially begins December 1st, 2023. More than 600,000 people in our state can now begin enrolling. The best way to apply is online through ePASS. https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/questions-and-answers-about-medicaid-expansion#

Plus…

DJ Hargrave, event and branding manager with the City of Winston-Salem shares more with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about the Carolina Classic Fair happening now through Sunday, October 8.

From the Gazebo to the Midway to Yesterday Village. Come out and ‘play PLINKO with a Purpose’. Learn more about Special Days, Daily Discounts and new food offerings to enjoy during the Carolina Classic Fair. www.carolinaclassicfair.com

*WBFJ Grandstand concert happening Wednesday evening (Oct 4) Shane and Shane (Jeremy Rosado + Seph Schlueter)

Bring 5 non-perishable food items donated to Crisis Control Ministry gets you into the Carolina Classic Fair on that Wednesday (Oct 4) and the worship concert with Shane and Share as well.